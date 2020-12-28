NBA star Steph Curry blows minds with 'insane' 105 consecutive 3-pointers

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had 103 of his 105 successful 3-pointers captured on video by the team.

NBA star Steph Curry drained a remarkable 105 straight 3-pointers to finish practice leading into Golden State's game in Chicago on Sunday.

The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility.

Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. Curry, 32, finally missed, then pumped his arms and yelled in delight.

“I think his previous record was 77. That's insane,'' Kerr said. “I don't know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists.

“That was one of my favorite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently.''

Two-time MVP Curry, who is at the start of his 12th NBA season, clearly still possesses the skills to dazzle and amaze fans and foes alike.

With his next made 3, Curry will have 2,500 for his career - joining only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach that mark.

“It was SO amazing - 105 3s in a row. I knew it could be special around 30. Just amazing,’’ Fraser said by text.

He also added: “There wasn't anything about the one he missed. I was actually more focused on just delivering good passes. I was nervous! Haha. Yes, lots of swishes.''

Draymond Green didn't witness the all-out downpour, but was confident in Curry's count.

“I have zero doubt that he did it. I don't need to watch a video to see how they went in, any of that,'' Green said.

“As I've always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game.’’

Kerr said Curry got on a record roll and just kept shooting.

“So he choked and couldn't make the 106th one,'' Kerr joked.

“I guess he just didn't have it in him. It's very disappointing. I guarantee you he didn't stop. If you've made 105 in a row you keep going. I'm pretty sure he missed and just wasn't up to the challenge.’’