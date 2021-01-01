NBA star Steven Adams helps Pelicans secure win against ex-Thunder team-mates

New Orleans Pelicans centre Steven Adams, left, comes down with a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City.

New Zealander Steven Adams must have taken some satisfaction from this victory over his old pals at the Oklahoma Thunder.

Adams scored 12 points and secured 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Thunder 113-80 in their NBA game at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday afternoon (NZ time).

Sue Ogrocki/AP Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

It was the first time Adams had returned to Oklahoma to play since leaving the Thunder, who were committed to rebuilding their roster, during the off-season.

Although the popular centre was unable to showcase his skills in front of Thunder fans because the stadium was empty due to Covid-19, it seems unlikely they would have begrudged him this opportunity to get one over his former team-mates.

READ MORE:

* Steven Adams' excited new coach: 'You ain’t punkin' the New Orleans Pelicans'

* Steven Adams chooses 'Kia Kaha' for jersey message, impresses in first NBA scrimmage

* Steven Adams double-double in vain as Oklahoma City drop second straight



Adams, who was drafted 12th by the Thunder in 2013 and in 7 seasons he played 530 games with 466 starts, played 24 mins 33 seconds in a busy performance.

Brandon Ingram had 20 points and 7 rebounds for the Pelicans before being ejected in the third quarter.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all 4 of its games last season to the Thunder. But in their first meeting this season, the Pelicans built an 11-point halftime lead and never were seriously threatened after that.

Oklahoma City, which lost its third straight game _ all at home _ after winning its season opener at Charlotte, had won 10 of its 12 previous games on New Year's Eve.

Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and 6 rebounds.

The Pelicans led 77-67 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter when Bledsoe's arm caught Isaiah Roby across the face as Roby looked for a layup on a fast break.

Officials ruled it a flagrant foul and ejected Ingram, but Roby missed both free throws and Oklahoma City came no closer than seven points the rest of the quarter.

The Pelicans extended their lead to 85-73 entering the fourth quarter and continued pulling away, eventually leading by as many as 33 points while matching their season high in scoring.