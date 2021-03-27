NBL 40in40: Giant strides as Tony Rampton recalls early years in Kiwi hoops league

Tony Rampton finished his NBL career with the Nelson Giants, where he made his big breakthrough in 2000.

It says a lot about former Tall Black Tony Rampton that he was rather blown away by being named among the greatest 40 New Zealand NBL players of all time.

Rampton came in at No 36 in the NBL 40in40 selection which ranks the finest players in the 40-year history of the league. The first 10 (numbers 31-40) were unveiled this week, with the countdown to continue over the next month ahead of the season’s April 24 tipoff.

Now 44 and living in China with his wife and two children, where he’s into his sixth year teaching at an international English-speaking school in Shanghai, Rampton was in many ways a trailblazer for the likes of current Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams.

The Taranaki seven-footer (2.13m) earned a division one college scholarship at Iowa State in an era when not many Kiwis were being recruited at that level of the game, before returning to New Zealand to embark on a professional career that would take in both the Aussie and Kiwi national leagues.

“I’m pretty stoked, and kind of lost for words,” he told Stuff from China after learning of his spot in the select list. “I’m not a person who’s big on accomplishments, but when you get credited for something like this it’s a cool thing.”

Rampton’s was a successful career on many fronts, including two Olympic appearances and over 100 international caps for the Tall Blacks. It included a significant impact on the NBL, both with his home-town New Plymouth side and the Nelson Giants, where he had his “breakthrough” year as a pro in 2000.

Rampton had played his first year in the NBL with the Taranaki Oilers in 1999 and had been heavily recruited, as rookie of the year, by both Auckland and Nelson for the 2000 season. Both rosters were stacked, and he went with the Giants because “I’m not a big-city person”.

Despite the Giants going on to lose to the Auckland Rebels in the grand final that year, Rampton produced an outstanding campaign alongside Kiwi hoops luminaries such as Phill Jones, Ralph Lattimore, Nenad Vucinic and Judd Flavell. He was named Kiwi MVP, the league’s outstanding forward (both NZ and overall), was crowned rebounding champion with 14.6 a game and was included in the league’s All-Star 5.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Tony Rampton goes up against Pero Cameron while playing for Taranaki in the 2005 NBL.

“That was a special year,” recalls Rampton. “I kind of put myself on the map as I’d left New Zealand at 17 to go to the US, and this was about coming back and establishing myself.

“We had a loaded team and playing with so many great players gave me the opportunity to be successful. It launched my career. I went to Finland, which didn’t work out, but it got me that foot in the door to go to the Aussie NBL where I had to play as an import.

“Mark Dickel did something similar with the Victoria Giants, and in a way we broke down a few barriers doing that.”

Rampton carved an impressive pro career both sides of the Tasman, flitting between Taranaki and Nelson in the Kiwi NBl and playing 250 games in the Aussie league, mostly for the Cairns Taipans, but also suiting up for Wollongong Hawks, West Sydney Razorbacks and Sydney Spirit.

He credits the Kiwi NBL with not just giving him a vehicle as a professional, but inspiring him as a youngster. “Steve McKean was a huge influence. He allowed me as a kid growing up in New Plymouth to train with men and develop as a basketball player. I remember waiting in line at the YMCA for Bears games. They were a hot commodity and we packed the gym to the rafters. It was a good time for basketball, and inspired me.

Trevor Read/Stuff At No 36 on the NBL 40in40 countdown, Tony Rampton made a big impact with Nelson and Taranaki.

“Then people like Sean Marks and now Steven Adams started doing things in the NBA and it shows kids from New Zealand are able to be successful. Now the Breakers have made a huge impact, and there’s a bigger pathway for our athletes.

“Mark and I did it a little tough breaking into the Australian NBL but that allowed others to understand Kiwis could play for Australian teams.”

Rampton had many highlights. He played in two Kiwi NBL grand finals with Nelson (losing both), was part of the 2001 Tall Blacks that won their first series over Australia (though missed the ’02 world champs with an ankle injury) and played at both the Sydney and Athens Olympics, and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal in 2006.

But most of all he relishes the team-mates he had over those years – men such as Jones, Pero Cameron, Dillon Boucher, Dickel, Marks, Paul Henare and Mika Vukona with whom he shared so many special memories.

“When Mika came to Nelson he was 17, a raw kid from Tauranga, and watching him develop was pretty cool. I was lucky to have established guys like Ralph and Nenad and Pete Pokai to learn from which was so valuable.”

They taught him well. Rampton knows too well what a special feat it is to be among the NBL’s top 40 in 40.