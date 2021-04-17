NZ Breakers shake off NBL 'heartbreak' to outgun Bullets, snap losing streak

Far from being overcome with joy at the prospect of returning to New Zealand in a month to finish their NBL season, the “heartbroken” Breakers had to swallow their emotions to tick off an important victory in Launceston on Friday night.

They did it impressively, romping to a 91-71 victory over Andrej Lemanis’ Brisbane Bullets at their allocated “home” venue the Silverdome to snap a three-game losing streak behind an outstanding triple-double from Aussie point guard William McDowell-White.

But as coach Dan Shamir revealed afterwards, it was a performance not without its challenges as his players picked up the pieces from an agonising overtime defeat to the Perth Wildcats at the same venue on Tuesday. That had been quickly followed by news they would not return to New Zealand until mid-May for seven straight home games – a month after the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble.

“Our players were heartbroken the other day but did everything they could to prepare for the game and put on the right performance,” said Shamir when asked if news of their eventual return home had “lifted” his players for the Bullets clash.

“We are already planning on going home. It’s huge for us on all accounts … you don’t have a home court, you don’t play in front of your fans, you don’t get a boost from a good home win, and obviously life wise you never have a little bit of life, going with a friend for a coffee or seeing your family.

“It’s great news for us, but we still have some time before it happens, and like before we will focus on what’s happening between the lines, and hopefully we will get home with a good run and finish the season strong.”

As much as the NBL likes to peddle the Breakers’ homecoming as a fairytale return, the reality is the Kiwi players felt deflated by having to remain in Australia for another month, playing “home” games at a venue where they are being routinely booed.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Finn Delaney continued his good form for the Breakers in their victory over Brisbane in Launceston.

On top of that, they were well aware they let slip a royal chance to roll Perth and get something positive started when they made a mess of the end of regulation and allowed Bryce Cotton to level things with his impossible late double-clutch triple.

The Breakers are scheduled to begin that run of seven straight home games on May 20 against the Sydney Kings, though even that is proving problematic with the late notice creating major venue availability issues.

Shamir’s Kiwi outfit have battled a myriad of issues as they’ve stumbled, fumbled and occasionally rumbled to a 6-14 record – losing seven of their last nine. The eternal road trip (they have been travelling state to state since mid-December) has been testing on a number of fronts and they’ve had a brutal injury toll, as well as a personal decision by key big man Rob Loe (now back with the team) to miss a big chunk of the campaign.

Recruitment has also been somewhat wide of the mark. McDowell-White has been a useful mid-season pickup, and replacement import Levi Randolph appears to be warming to the task, with a game-high 20 points off the bench against the Bullets. But they’ve only been corrections to selection whiffs which saw Shamir at several stages limited to just six or seven players he felt comfortable handing meaningful minutes to.

It is undoubtedly a long way back from here. The Breakers may need to win as many as 13 of their remaining 16 games to have a shot at a top-four finish. But at least Friday’s performance has nudged them closer to that mark, even if they remain eighth of nine teams in the league.

McDowell-White was very much the star of the show against Brisbane as he posted the club’s first triple-double by a player not named Cedric Jackson. He had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists and Shamir said it was a “a joy to watch him running the team, and making an impact in a lot of areas”.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images NZ Breakers coach Dan Shamir said his players shook off their disappointment to roll the Bullets.

Importantly he had plenty of support as the Breakers led by as many as 27 in a runaway victory. Randolph posted that 20 on 7-of-15 shooting, the impressive Finn Delany kept things rolling with 17 points and Tom Abercrombie pitched in with 16 points, 5 boards and a pair of blocks.

There were other good signs. The Breakers had 28 assists to Brisbane’s eight, they harried the Bullets into 16 turnovers, which they converted into 26 points, and they guarded the 3-point line well, with Andrej Lemanis’ men going 3 of 17 from deep.

Now it’s the Perth Wildcats next up on Sunday at their intimidating home venue. The Breakers will have payback in mind after Cotton killed them late en route to that thrilling 85-79 victory in the extra period.

“We’ll watch film with the coaches, go back to the basics and build on the things we need to continue to work on,” said Randolph. “Last time we played them was a really close game that could have gone either way. So hopefully we can go in there and get a win.”

It’s desperately needed.