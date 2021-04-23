Kiwi NBL boss Justin Nelson relishes wide-open league: 'It's anybody's ball game'

Noted bucket-getter Ethan Rusbatch will be back with the Hawks for the 2021 New Zealand NBL.

Nothing is ever easy. There is an uncomfortable overlap with Australia and, of course, Covid hovers like a threatening rain cloud. But Kiwi National Basketball League boss Justin Nelson believes his little league that could is set to take another massive stride in the right direction in 2021.

The 40th year of New Zealand’s NBL tips off on Saturday night in Dunedin, when the Otago Nuggets host Wellington’s Saints, followed a night later by the first true instalment of the Queen City’s new basketball rivalry when the Auckland Huskies travel down SH1 to take on the Franklin Bulls.

Of course there are Covid-enforced hitches. The Australian NBL has been pushed back so much there is now a major overlap with the Kiwi league, which threatens the participation of some Kiwi players, and one Australian, who have signed for the New Zealand competition.

And though the league managed to get clearance to bring in two imports per team via managed isolation, there can still be issues, which the Huskies discovered when star signing Armoni Brooks got an eleventh-hour callup to the NBA. Swapping his spot out has proved problematic, which forced the franchise to turn to Australia-based Jeremy Kendle for a short-term fix.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Huskies' ex-NBA recruit Chris Johnson relishes his return to New Zealand

* Huge boost for New Zealand's NBL: Critical workers' exemptions granted for imports

* New Zealand NBL has bold plans for its 40th season in 2021



Nelson, who masterminded the runaway success Showdown in 2020 which played out in an Auckland hub with talent dispersed evenly around the clubs, told Stuff that this year's Sal’s NBL would once again have to be nimble should Covid demand it.

“We’re mindful there could be spot fires with Covid,” said Nelson ahead of his third year running the league. “Upon reflection we should be really proud of the way we adapted in 2020. I think we were a real leader in sport, and I’m not afraid of Covid causing disruption. I know we would tackle it head-on with a great deal of confidence.

“Given what we went through in 2020 there is absolutely nothing that scares me, and nothing we’re not ready for these days.”

In fact, Nelson believes the 2021 NBL is set to be the most competitive it’s been for a long, long time, which has been one of his driving ambitions since he took on this job. All 93 games will be televised on Sky.

Chris McKeen/Stuff NBL GM Justin Nelson is backing the quality of his league to overcome any challenges it faces in 2021.

“My greatest challenge since I arrived here has been trying to adapt towards a competitively balanced competition,” Nelson told Stuff. “The great thing that came out of 2020, and not knowing who was going to win night to night, is teams have bought into that, and understand the benefits and increased commercial opportunities that come with that.

“I think it’s going to be the making of this league for the next 40 years, the fact any team, if they operate well, recruit smartly and work within the rules, creates a genuine opportunity for fans to believe their team is a chance to win.”

The ANBL overlap is unfortunate and unavoidable, though the trans-Tasman bubble has at least smoothed travel. Title favourites the Hawks are the most affected with four players involved in Kiwis Jarrod Kenny, Jordan Hunt and Hyrum Harris (all Cairns), and Aussie import Jordan Hunter (Sydney). But Tom Vodanovich (Sydney) is also signed for the Huskies, Isaac Davidson (Breakers) for the Franklin Bulls and Taylor Britt (Perth) for the Canterbury Rams.

In order to qualify for finals players must be back playing in the Kiwi NBL by June 24. It’s figured those whose teams don’t make the playoffs should be good to go by round 7 (tipping June 7), while beaten semifinalists should also just squeeze inside the cut.

The Hawks have the additional issue of having one too many tier-3 players (Kiwis in the ANBL) after Harris was whistled up as an injury replacement for the Taipans. They are likely to have to jettison one.

But Nelson is confident the league has more than enough quality to hold its own before the reinforcements arrive.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Chris Johnson will bring NBA experience to the Auckland Huskies for the 2021 New Zealand NBL.

He points to former NBA player Josh Selby (Bulls) as an example of the calibre of player the league has been able to attract, on top of a quartet of imports who have featured previously in the Australian NBL in Deshon Taylor (Rams), EJ Singler (Rams), Devondrick Walker (Hawks) and DeAndre Daniels (Jets).

When you throw in other big-name signings, such as 75-game NBA big man Chris Johnson for the Huskies, Giants import and collegiate standout Donte Ingram, the Saints’ 7’2 giant Romaro Gill and top-line Kiwis such as Matt Freeman (coming in from his first pro gig in Germany for Franklin), Jack Salt (back from a two-year injury absence for the Rams), Ethan Rusbatch (returning for the Hawks from a spell out with injury) and Sam Timmins (lining up for his home-town Otago Nuggets) and it’s a league Nelson says has the high-end quality required.

Nelson notes the high-risk/high-reward approach of the busy Hawks, the improvement in squad depth at the Jets and Giants, the unknown factor of the two essentially new Auckland franchises, the return to the NBL of the Nuggets and the established quality of the Saints, Rams and Sharks and is reluctant to tip a winner.

“We are about to see a full-blown season for the first time in a long time that is a wide-open race. That’s what fans want, what sponsors want and viewers want, and it’s the best possible position we can be in.”

*Stuff is the official media partner of the Sal’s NBL for 2021. Coverage of the league can be found at www.stuff.co.nz/sport/basketball