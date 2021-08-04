Basketball, university or firefighter? Tall Fern Ella Fotu does it all

Ella Fotu, 25, is a NZ Tall Fern who had plans to play basketball professionally in Australia. However, she became a firefighter after Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works.

Tall Ferns guard Ella Fotu was on the cusp of relaunching her basketball career in Australia, when Covid-19 struck. Instead, she moved home to New Zealand and became a firefighter. Caroline Williams reports.

Ella Fotu grew up playing sport, but it wasn’t until she witnessed her older brother, Tall Black Isaac Fotu, making strides with his basketball career in Hawaii that she decided she wanted to go pro too.

She would go on to do that, and much more.

The 25-year-old from Torbay on Auckland’s North Shore is juggling being a Tall Fern and playing for local club Harbour Breeze, alongside studying for a degree in environmental science via distance at Massey University, and, working as a firefighter at the Devonport Fire Station – the latter two are full-time gigs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ella Fotu, 25, had plans to develop her basketball career in Australia before Covid-19 threw her a curveball.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fotu had hoped to take her basketball career to the next level by playing in Melbourne. However, those plans were benched when just a month after moving in early 2020, the Government began urging Kiwis abroad to come home.

“I really wanted to go over and get some more playing time, and that’s when Covid hit,” Fotu said.

“I was really looking forward to it, and we had a good team going. I think we would have done well.”

As she was pondering her next move, a friend of Fotu’s suggested she become a firefighter.

“As a female athlete, you’re always kind of thinking about a career on the side, but [Covid] definitely pushed me more towards a career outside of basketball.”

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Fotu, right, made her debut with the Tall Ferns in 2019.

After 12 weeks of training at Fire and Emergency NZ’s National Training Centre in Rotorua, Fotu graduated as a firefighter on June 24.

Fotu has discovered similarities between playing basketball and being a firefighter, including the physicality, sense of teamwork and the adrenalin from being thrown into the unknown when the bells go off.

“You never know what you’re going to get, every day.”

It was the medical call-outs that made her realise the importance of her job, she said, adding that it was vital for firefighters to be prepared to whatever they’re turning up to.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fotu was told by two different people she should give firefighting a go, so she took that as a sign and got on with it.

“I did my first CPR, and it was successful.”

“The confidence you have knowing that you’re not alone in any of the situations you'll be at, because you have your crew that are always helping you. That’s how I feel it connects so well [with basketball].”

Fotu is training daily, including three times a week with Harbour Breeze, with the aim of making the Tall Ferns squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers to be held in Jordan in September.

At the same time, Fotu has been squeezing in her four environmental science university papers between doing drills at the fire station, where she works two day shifts, two night shifts and then has four days off.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Fotu says women thinking about becoming a firefighter should “just do it”.

She hopes to one day use her science degree by helping people discover what changes they could make to do better by the environment.

Organisation, self-discipline and “less going out with friends” are key to balancing her work, basketball and university commitments, she said, adding that journaling and listening to podcasts help her stay in good mental shape.

But, it was good being able to do it all, she said.

While going from an all female basketball team to a mostly male crew at the fire station had been an adjustment, Fotu said the crew had a great camaraderie.

“Having three brothers growing up, I think it helps me with the banter, so you can give it back a bit,” she said, adding that Devonport’s two other female firefighters were always happy to lend advice.

Asked what message she’d like to convey to women thinking about getting into firefighting, Fotu said: “100 per cent, just do it”.

“I love the job already, and I’ve only been here for a bit.”

“Women can do pretty much everything and more.”