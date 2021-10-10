Standing strong: Why Pero Cameron isn't done taking the Tall Blacks special places

Pero Cameron spices his conversation with references to “the black” so often he could be a member of the Night’s Watch perched atop the Wall in Game of Thrones. Instead it’s an even nobler duty this Kiwi hoops legend has signed himself up for.

Cameron, New Zealand’s only Fiba Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest international basketballer this country has produced, has been reappointed head coach of the Tall Blacks through 2024. It is a responsibility, for sure, he does not take lightly.

The 47-year-old had been the interim head coach since Paul Henare vacated the job late in 2019 to further his career in Japan (before that he had been an assistant for eight years), but has only had three games in that time because of the ravages of the pandemic – the first a storybook, and rare, victory over the Australian Boomers in Brisbane.

In their wisdom, Basketball New Zealand conducted a contestable appointment process for the job heading into the next cycle that culminates in the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, and Cameron found himself as one of five on the shortlist.

That decision drew the ire of Cameron’s three most recent predecessors as head coaches of the national programme, with Tab Baldwin, Nenad Vucinic and Henare all speaking out vehemently in his support, declaring the contestable process “disrespectful” to the Kiwi basketball great and expressing their concerns for the “special culture” the side had built up over the last 20 or so years – essentially “the black” that Cameron references frequently.

Basketball NZ boss Iain Potter shrugged off the fuss, explaining they were bound by funding commitments to cast the net and urging concerned citizens to essentially “trust the process”. Sure enough, Cameron got the nod, despite some well-credentialed challengers.

The reason Baldwin, Vucinic and Henare, who all have close ties to Cameron, spoke out so forthrightly to Stuff in the midst of the appointment process centred on concerns around the guardianship of a culture they consider intrinsic to the team and fundamental to its ability to remain an overachiever on the international hoops scene.

Cameron, speaking from the Gold Coast, where he has been based for the last 14 years, told Stuff he treasured the backing of the respected trio.

Rob Jefferies/Getty Images Pero Cameron has had 30 years representing his country in international hoops, and is not done making a difference.

“Those guys have been huge to our programme for the last 20-plus years,” he reflects. “Meeting Tab as a 16 or 17-year-old with the Junior Tall Blacks was awesome; Pauli has done so much for our country at all levels; and Nenad was an early team-mate, mentor and guy who has sacrificed for the black and still contributes even now in so many ways. His love for the singlet has always been there.

“I’m sure they would have done it for anyone who has given to the black. That’s the type of people they are. It was really humbling, flattering and a little scary to get that support because of the responsibility that comes with this job.”

If anyone gets that sense of duty and care, it’s Cameron. He has been part of the Tall Blacks, as a player or coach, pretty much continuously since 1993 when he first broke into the national team he played a record 227 times for. If you count his time as a Junior Tall Black, that’s over three decades either pulling on that black singlet, or guiding those that are.

“I’ve been chasing my dreams and career for quite a while, and really have to thank my family for that,” he says, referencing wife Jennelle and their three children. “But I just felt like I wasn’t done. A lot of events and windows were cancelled … there are a lot of unticked boxes. I’ve still got the passion and desire and, being part of the black singlet for the last 30 years, it means a lot. I want to do the right thing and get connected with this group.”

You ask if he sees himself as guardian of the Tall Blacks’ culture and identity – formalised in recent years in the ‘Tu Kaha’ framework.

John Nicholson/Stuff Pero Cameron led the Tall Blacks on the court, and has continued to lead the challenge from the sideline.

He casts back to his first coach, Bob Bishop, and then Keith Mair and Stan Hill who came next, and “understanding how important the singlet was and the sacrifices made to gain opportunities that weren’t initially there back then.

“There was no world stage, no travelling for most games. It was pretty much Oceania stuff and whoever came down our way. To get to the World Cup and Olympics we had to go to Europe … we had to be better and perform on bigger stages, and those opportunities were scarce.

“There was a change and the guys who paved the way for me, the Pokais, the Denhams, the Vaetoes, the Lattimores … they taught me as a young fella what the black meant, and you felt it.

“It’s different today because it’s more professional and trying to make ends meet unfortunately clashes with wearing the black. Trying to get this younger generation to commit to wearing the black is tough because they’ve got to make things work at home, and that’s a puzzle within a puzzle. Every one of them wants to [play] but the commitment is massive.”

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images The Tall Blacks have formalised the culture that is a big part of what they achieve in international hoops.

Cameron is returning to New Zealand to continue his role, and his already secured a side-gig as director of basketball for the Taranaki Mountainairs. Being back this side of the ditch was one of the conditions, and eventually Cameron wrapped his head around that.

“It’s really hard giving up my Sundays swimming down Tally Beach … but it’s been three years since I’ve seen Mum and Dad up in Northland, and siblings and family and friends … I just feel it’s time to contribute on the ground.

“Boucher being involved is massive,” he says of the appointment of close friend and long-time team-mate Dillon Boucher to the chief executive’s role. “I think we can work together and get a few things going. He is going to be good. He’s been a part of the Breakers when they were going great, and is still a part of some great things [in New Zealand]. Dillon is well connected and he’s going to be there on the ground doing things.”

In terms of the Tall Blacks, and just who may or may not be available for World Cup qualifying windows scheduled initially for November, then February and June (those first two now likely to be combined), Cameron understands ANBL players will miss games, and there remains doubt about the availability of senior types such as Tai and Corey Webster, Isaac Fotu (now in Japan) and Rob Loe and Tom Abercrombie.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Reuben Te Rangi and the Tall Blacks defeated Australia in Pero Cameron's firat game as interim head coach.

But he’s keeping an open mind and points out some senior players have earned loyalty. “You’ve got to love what these guys have done in the black singlet. At the ’19 World Cup they were amazing … it’s hard with all the doubt and changes, and they’ve got to take care of their families. We understand that. But they’re all keen to be part of that Olympic stuff going forward, and I’m sure they’re committed to the next cycle. We’ll see how that fits in with their lives.”

The new generation will get their shot. The team will be all-New Zealand-based early on. There is exciting talent emerging, both here and abroad. “We need to bleed new players, no doubt,” he adds. “That’s what it’s about because someone has always got to be there to step up.

“Some players get thrown in the deep end, but that’s part of the culture. We’ve always been thrown in the deep end since I can remember. It’s about getting games and being prepared, and sometimes it doesn’t happen the way you want it.”

It all comes back to that Tall Blacks culture. Tu Kaha. Stand Strong. They don’t come any stronger than that mighty kauri Pero Cameron.