Australian NBL unveils schedule: NZ Breakers to play home games over back half

Finn Delany just wants to play ball, and is happy for the Breakers to start the NBL season on the road.

Breakers 2021 MVP Finn Delany is far from daunted by another Australian NBL season schedule that has the Kiwi club once again heading to Australia to open their campaign with a prolonged stint across the ditch.

The NBL season schedule released on Tuesday has the delayed league tipping off in early December and running its 28-game regular season schedule through until late-April. The Breakers play their first 12 fixtures on the road in Australia, with a return to New Zealand slated in February for 14 of their last 16 contests on Kiwi soil.

The schedule is once again subject to Covid-enforced change and retains the flexibility to move with any shifts forced by state and government regulations. But the intent is for the season to be as “normal” as possible and to play in front of as many fans as can be managed.

The Breakers have confirmed they plan to play 10 of their 14 home games between February 5 and April 23 in Auckland, with the remaining four to be distributed around regional New Zealand.

The Kiwi club will head back to Australia, where they spent 154 days on their peripatetic ’21 campaign, next month for pre-season preparations which will include four games for all teams across the competition. The NBL confirmed the Kiwi club's preparations will be undertaken in Tasmania.

After that, the Auckland-based outfit will hit the road for 12 straight games at opposing venues between December 4 and January 28. The NBL also said its intention is for the Breakers to have a single base “they can call home” for the couple of months they will spend in Australia, most likely in either New South Wales or Victoria.

“To be honest, I would sleep in a tent in Australia if it meant we play basketball and get this season started,” said Delany, coming off a season where he averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds a game.

“It was inevitable we were starting the season in Australia. We saw it coming, and we are going to be better prepared this year.”

The NBL said its priority was getting supporters back into stadiums, which was why they had pushed the Breakers’ home schedule back.

“The NBL is a fan-first product, and playing in front of crowds is vital for the league and our clubs,” said commissioner Jeremy Loeliger. “Giving supporters a better chance of seeing their teams compete at home was a key driver in moving things back slightly and in how we’ve structured the schedule.”

The NBL commissioner said they were well aware how disadvantaged the Breakers were by how things panned out last season and were determined to create amore level playing field this one.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get them back into New Zealand early in 2022, and we want to play home games in front of fans as often as possible,” Loeliger told Stuff. “We will try to minimise delays and inconveniences to their season.

Albert Perez/Getty Images New Zealand Breakers coach Dan Shamir said there is more certainty ahead of the upcoming NBL season.

“The reality is we don’t yet know when the bubble will open up but we are very keen to ensure there is the least disruption to Breakers and the extended cohort that entails, with family in particular, and coaching staff. It’s a big travel party coming across and we’ve taken a huge number of learnings from last season, so hope to make them as comfortable as possible as soon as possible.”

Loeliger said the NBL had contingencies built into the schedule to allow for changing circumstances around the pandemic, such as borders reopening, vaccine targets and public gathering restrictions.

“There are a lot of factors to consider, and we’ve tried to plan for them all,” he said. “We are confident that as both New Zealand and Australia open back up, our schedule will open up with it, and we will get back to running the competition like we used to.”

The Breakers open their season at the Cairns Taipans on December 4 and will meet newcomers the Tasmania JackJumpers four times and the other eight teams three times each.

Breakers coach Dan Shamir said he felt more comfort heading into the ’21-22 season, with less uncertainty around how things would play out.

“The reason for us to be optimistic is we are looking to have 14-games at home,” he said. “Although they’re not going to be spread from game one in the season, we will be able to get back home.

“That’s a great thing for us and a very different story compared to last year.”

NZ Breakers 2020-21 NBL schedule (NZT):

Sat Dec 4: @ Cairns Taipans 10pm; Fri Dec 10: @ SE Melbourne Phoenix 9.30pm; Fri Dec 17: @ Illawarra Hawks 9.30pm; Sun Dec 19: @ Melbourne United 3pm; Sun Dec 26: @ Tasmania JackJumpers 3pm; Sun Jan 2: @ Adelaide 36ers 3pm; Sat Jan 8: @ Perth Wildcats 10pm; Fri Jan 14: @ Perth Wildcats 11.30pm; Sun Jan 16: @ Sydney Kings 5pm; Sun Jan 23: @ Sydney Kings 3pm; Tues Jan 25: @ SEM Phoenix 9.30pm; Fri Jan 28: @ Tasmania JackJumpers 9.30pm.

Sat Feb 5: v Brisbane Bullets in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Thurs Feb 10: v Adelaide 36ers in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Sat Feb 12: v Tasmania JackJumpers in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Sun Feb 20: v Cairns Taipans in NZ TBC 5pm; Fri Feb 25: v Cairns Taipans in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Sunday Feb 27: v Illawarra Hawks in NZ TBC 3pm; Sun March 6: v SEM Phoenix in NZ TBC 3pm; Sun March 13: v Sydney Kings in NZ TBC 3pm; Thurs March 17: v Brisbane Bullets in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Fri March 25: v Illawarra Hawks in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Sun March 27: v Tasmania JackJumpers in NZ TBC 5pm; Thurs March 31: @ Melbourne United 9.30pm; Sunday April 3: @ Brisbane Bullets 3pm; Sat April 9: v Melbourne United in NZ TBC 7.30pm; Sun April 17: v Adelaide 36ers in NZ TBC 3pm; Sat April 23: v Perth Wildcats in NZ TBC 7.30pm.