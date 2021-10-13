NZ Breakers search for stability amid the challenges of another big haul on the road

Same but different. That’s the approach from New Zealand Breakers coach Dan Shamir leading into another Australian NBL season that looks set to once again test the Kiwi club to the limit.

At first glance, you could be forgiven for figuring the Breakers had been plunged into a hoops version of Groundhog Day for the 2021-22 season. Same story, different year.

Once again they are going to open the NBL season on the road in Australia, where they will remain for a prolonged period. Once again they are going to have to prepare across the Tasman under circumstances that are less than propitious. And once again the pandemic creates a high degree of uncertainty around just how the season will play out.

The NBL released its season draw this week, and at least they have been able to unfurl a full schedule, rather than roll it out piece by piece, as was the case for the problematic ’21 campaign.

The Breakers are slated to play their first 12 games on the road in Australia, opening the season at the Cairns Taipans on December 4, before returning to New Zealand to play 14 of their final 16 games on Kiwi soil, starting with the visit by the Brisbane Bullets on February 5.

That’s the plan, at least, though the pandemic and trans-Tasman bubble both have to play ball for that to take place.

But the Breakers, and the NBL itself, are adamant that it will be different this time. That there will be more stability, and certainty, for the Kiwi outfit. It has been well recognised that last season’s 154 days on the road in Australia, with nine changes in base, sometimes at only a moment’s notice, created a decidedly uneven playing field for the league’s only New Zealand club.

“Certainly they did it harder than anyone else last season with almost six months away from family and loved ones,” said NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger. “We’re hopeful we’ll get them back into New Zealand early in 2022, and we want to have them playing home games in front of fans as often as possible.

“We don’t yet know when the bubble will open up but we are very keen to ensure there is the least disruption to the Breakers and the extended cohort that entails, family in particular. We’ve taken a huge number of learnings from last season, so we hope to make them as comfortable as possible as soon as possible.”

For Shamir one base whilst they are in Australia for the regular season was a must. The NBL was happy to play ball there, with details being finalised over where that will be – likely either in New South Wales or Victoria.

Meantime Tasmania will be the pre-season base, and the Breakers will head there in a fortnight to start a soft quarantine. Import Jeremiah Martin will join them there from the US and Aussie-Dane Rasmus Bach is already in place. They will build into four pre-season games which all teams will receive.

“I’m definitely aware of how challenging it is to start the season, and to set a tone only with away games.” Shamir told Stuff. “So you’re never playing a home game, with your own crowd, with everything that has to do with home court. Not having that for the first 12 games, it’s something to overcome. But if we can survive that with a reasonable record and then come home to play a long stretch in front of our fans, things can turn out OK.”

You could forgive Shamir for being a little frustrated. He can’t even scrimmage the group he has in Auckland at present, under current health guidelines. But even individual workouts are better than what was possible under Level 4.

Meanwhile in Australia, where the pandemic rages in many states, rival clubs are able to train in full.

“You do what you can do,” shrugged the Israeli who is coming off successive playoff whiffs and is desperate for a post-season run in ’21-22. “Right now we have seven and a-half weeks before the season starts. The guys are not sitting on their couches, we’re doing everything we can with them.

“But there is a limit, and pre-season games will be important. Four is not a lot, but this is the reality … we have a lot of new people, including two very young guys who need to learn a lot. It’s not going to be easy, man.”

But Shamir is not without hope. He has a loaded backcourt that includes a trio of imports (Peyton Siva, Hugo Besson and Martin) and slick Aussie William McDowell-White, a potential Next Star sensation in the long, athletic Ousmane Dieng and a solid Kiwi core headed by Finn Delany, Tom Abercrombie, Yanni Wetzell and Rob Loe.

“We are deep and versatile,” said Shamir of a group that will at times play small, and often fast. “In my time here we’ve never been in a situation where we’ve had too many players. We’ve always needed another player, and getting players into Australia is so tough right now. I’m happy to be loaded.”

Ready is very much the next challenge.