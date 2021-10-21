Steven Adams grabs 14 rebounds as Memphis Grizzlies open NBA season in style

It was very much the Ja Morant show, but Steven Adams still left his imprint on the Memphis Grizzlies’ season-opening NBA victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday (NZT).

With young superstar Morant unleashing a highlight reel of moves and stuffing the statsheet with 37 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, there was no doubting whose team this is as the Grizzlies survived a prolonged Cavaliers challenge to eke out a 132-121 victory at the FedExForum to launch their season on the right note.

But the 28-year-old New Zealander, in his ninth NBA season, with his third club, still found a way to show he is more than capable of contributing for one of the league’s more promising young lineups this campaign. He chipped in 8 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal and a block as the Grizzlies finished strongly to seal the victory.

It was a promising start to the 2.11-metre Kiwi’s career in Memphis, even if popular consensus had been that Adams’ off-season arrival to replace Jonas Valančiūnas as starting centre had been somewhat of a downgrade.

READ MORE:

* Steven Adams ready to bounce back on the grind with the Memphis Grizzlies

* NZ Breakers' French phenom Ousmane Dieng earns rave reviews, tipped for NBA stardom

* Benched NBA star Kyrie Irving breaks silence on decision to remain unvaccinated



Adams did not receive many touches, with most of his opportunities coming off hard rolls to the bucket, but he finished well on the dunk when his playmakers fed him, gobbled up six offensive boards among his haul off the glass and enhanced his reputation as one of the more effective screen-setters in the league.

Morant just enhanced his reputation fullstop with an array of spectacular ducks, and one remarkable chase-down block, studding his performance as he went 17 of 29 from the floor en route to his game-high haul.

Nikki Boertman/AP Steven Adams puts the clamps on the Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen in the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA season opener.

Adams was the only Memphis starter who failed to break double-figures, with sharpshooters Desmond Bane (22 points) and De’Anthony Melton (20 points) providing important offensive support for their dynamic point guard, and Jaren Jackson Jr knocking down three triples en route to 13 points and 6 rebounds. Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones also combined for 19 points off the Grizz bench.

The Cavs were paced by 25 points from centre Jarrett Allen, who made all 11 of his shots, and 17 apiece from Evan Mobley and Colin Sexton.

The Grizzlies had led 73-61 at halftime, after the scores had been locked at 32-32 at the end of the opening stanza. The Cavs closed to within four points (94-90) at the final break.

An Adams dunk that followed the big Kiwi’s fifth offensive board 5 minutes into the final period put the Grizzlies out by double-figures (108-97) but the Cavs got hot from deep to close to within a single point (119-118) inside the final 2 minutes.

But that was when Morant took over as the dynamic point guard led the Grizzlies on a 13-3 finishing burst.

Memphis’ next game is at the LA Clippers on Sunday (NZT).