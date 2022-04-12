End is nigh as NZ Breakers battle to 76-70 NBL defeat against Sydney Kings

In Bendigo, Victoria: Sydney Kings 76 (Jaylen Adams 19, Dejan Vasiljevic 16, Xavier Cooks 12, Makur Maker 10), NZ Breakers 70 (Yanni Wetzell 22, Finn Delany 18, Hugo Besson 16). 1Q: 17-20; HT: 41-30; 3Q: 58-53.

Thankfully the horror show that is the New Zealand Breakers’ Australian NBL season in 2021-22 has just two games to go.

Clearly the post-season return to New Zealand, for the first time since their early-November departure, cannot come soon enough, with the Kiwi club sinking to a eighth straight defeat on Tuesday night in Bendigo, Victoria when they went down 76-70 to the red-hot Sydney Kings.

The loss drops the Breakers to 5-21 for a season that will end with the worst record in club history. That it has played out entirely on the road in Australia because of Covid restrictions will place a large asterisk next to those sorry digits.

The 17-7 Kings, on the other hand, are humming. Tuesday’s hard-fought victory was their 12th on the bounce as they close in on the Breakers’ own record of 16 straight during their championship run in 2013. They sit just one win behind defending champs Melbourne United at the top of the table.

The Breakers have had a woeful year on defence, giving up league-highs in points, field-goal percentage, three-point percentage, made field-goals and made two-point field goals, while ranking second to last in opposition two-point percentage and free-throw attempts.

But they managed to make things tough for the Kings with their switching defence in this clash in regional Victoria, keeping them to 47% shooting overall and just 7 of 24 from the 3-point arc. The problem was the Breakers were even cooler shooting the ball, making just 35% of their shots (25 of 70) and less than a quarter of their triples (9 of 37).

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Breakers teen star Ousmane Dieng was limited by foul trouble on Tuesday night against the Kings.

Yanni Wetzell once again led the Breakers with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds. He missed just two of his 10 shots and underlined his credentials as one of the premier bigs in this league.

The soon-to-be off-contract Finn Delany had one of his better games of the season with 18 points (6/13 FG), 5 rebounds, 5 assists and a pair of steals, while 20-year-old Frenchman Hugo Besson dropped 16 off the bench on 5-of-15 shooting.

French teen Ousmani Dieng, who had the NBA scouts in the house, had just 4 points in 11 minutes as he battled foul trouble throughout, while Tom Abercrombie (2 points on 1-of-12 shooting) and Peyton Siva (5 points at a 2-of-8 clip, 6 dimes) battled through cold nights.

Star Sydney import Jaylen Adams battled his own shooting issues but still managed 19 points, 6 boards and 5 assists while going 6 of 17 from the floor, while sharpshooter Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in 16 and in-form forward Xavier Cooks 12 and 7 rebounds for the victors.

Afterwards Kings coach Chase Buford paid tribute to the competitiveness of the feisty Kiwi club: “They’re a good team. They did a great job with their switches which really stagnated us. This was definitely a grind-it-out win

“Credit to New Zealand. I feel for Dan and their group so much, what they’ve been through. We’ve got to find a way to get them ... I don’t know if it’s 19 home games the next couple of years. What they’ve done for the league to keep the competition level up and be as competitive as they have been, they deserve a reward.”

After a cold start by both teams on a chilly night in Bendigo, it was the Breakers who warmed up first, making four straight triples to close out the opening quarter with a 20-17 lead.

But the Kings, who shot 5 of 14 for the first term, found their groove to open the second quarter on a 12-1 run to burst into a 29-21 lead. The Kiwi club took over 7 minutes to come up with their first field goal for the period and made just three over the entire 10 minutes as the Kings eased to a double-digit lead (41-30) by halftime.

The Breakers lost the second period 24-10 and shot 3 of 18 for the term as the Kings converted 10 of their 16 attempts to get things rolling nicely behind 10 first-half points from the active Makur Maker and 8 from Cooks.

But the Breakers, to their credit, refused to go away. They battled back to within 5 (58-53) at the end of the third quarter and got within four late in the piece as the Kings had to work hard to close out their 12th win on the bounce. The Kiwis round out their programme against Tasmania (April 15) and Adelaide (April 24).