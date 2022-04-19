'He's earned this' – NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh explains Yanni Wetzell departure

Yanni Wetzell played so well for the Breakers that the powerhouse clubs of Europe soon had him in their sights.

Even when the Breakers have a win, it turns into a loss. It’s been that sort of a year for the Kiwi Australian NBL club who are nearing the end of arguably the most challenging season in their sport’s history.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh was putting on a brave face over the departure of his best asset, in-form Kiwi centre Yanni Wetzell, to a big-money contract with European hoops powerhouses Baskonia of Spain. He told Stuff the loss of the 25-year-old who was comfortably their premier performer in the ill-fated 2021-22 season was “the nature of our business”.

The Breakers will finish in the wooden-spoon position in the NBL with a 5-22 record, and just one game remaining against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. Their season, spent entirely on the road in Australia, has ended ingloriously with nine straight defeats plummeting them to easily the worst record in club history.

Wetzell, possibly alongside French NBA hopefuls Ousmane Dieng and Hugo Besson, who both look likely to be snapped up in June’s draft, has been a rare ray of light for the Breakers this season, leading the team in points (17.7) and rebounds (8.2) while converting at an absurd 60 percent clip.

But he is now playing for Baskonia in Spain’s ACB league and the top-level Euroleague competition, cut loose by the Breakers because, frankly, they had no choice, and they wanted the best for him anyway. Walsh is the first to admit this new deal the 2.08m Aucklander has earned is a world away from anything they could offer.

Walsh even let Wetzell leave two games early because, frankly, he felt it was the least the club could do after the season Wetzell put in for them. Despite their record, they went toe to toe with the best in the league throughout this campaign, and their starting centre, and most improved player contender, was the primary reason for that.

Wetzell still had two years left on his Breakers deal, but, as Walsh explained, it contained an off-season out-clause to allow him to take up the sort of offer Baskonia had been waving under his nose throughout this year. They had previously made a mid-season buyout attempt which Walsh turned down.

Out-clauses are standard in NBL contracts for players of Wetzell’s stature, and when the Breakers were battling the two Melbourne clubs for the Kiwi’s services after the 2020-21 season, they had no choice but to include one in his deal.

Now it’s been exercised, the Kiwi outfit receive a not-inconsiderable buyout fee for allowing the Spaniards to shop at Club Breaker, and land their man a few weeks ahead of schedule.

“It was my decision,” Walsh told Stuff from the US where he is dealing with family matters. “Yanni was everything we could have dreamed of this year as a person, a player, a team-mate and leader. We let him go two games before he could exercise his buyout because it felt like the right thing to do to given our circumstances.

“We want to win championships, but we also believe we’re the best place in the world to develop from a talent perspective. Yanni believed in that, believed in us … but his performances dictated he got an amazing offer that will change his future, and we can’t compete with that. No team in this league can compete with the kind of money he’s going to make.

“I called him and said we’re going to make this work, that we were thankful for everything he’d done, and he was very grateful. We left it on such terms that if Yanni wants to return to the NBL, it most certainly will be for the Breakers.”

Wetzell had told the Breakers when he signed with his home-town club he wanted the “Finn Delany treatment” – in other words to make improvements that would capture the attention of the watching hoops world.

In many ways they were victims of their success, with the big centre upping his points by 5.5 a game and his rebounds by 2.3, while playing similar minutes. Baskonia, who sit eighth in the ACB and ninth in Euroleague, have him tabbed for big things.

“Yanni has big ambitions to get to the NBA,” said Walsh who played a season at Baskonia. “Our league is a great stepping stone but he has the opportunity now to show he belongs in Euroleague, make a ton of money, then try to get to the NBA.

“He’s earned it, and we couldn’t stand in his way. It’s the nature of our business. We would have loved to have Yanni for the next 10 years. He’s the best centre in the league … but one thing you learn as an owner is you have to go out and find replacements. It always feels like the end of the world when a guy leaves, but as our league continues to get stronger the talent pool will get deeper with New Zelanders and Australians.”

The Breakers have only Rob Loe and Tom Abercrombie from the current roster still under contract for next season, with Kyrin Galloway and Sam Timmins both on team options.