Melbourne United's Kiwi star Shea Ili shortlisted for two Aussie NBL awards

Melbourne United’s Shea Ili is a finalist for sixth man and best defensive player in the NBL’s annual awards.

High-energy, hard-nosed Tall Blacks point guard Shea Ili has been shortlisted for two Australian NBL awards after another standout season with red-hot title contenders Melbourne United.

The NBL on Thursday unveiled the finalists for its annual awards, and Ili was one of only two players in the league to be nominated for multiple gongs. He is shortlisted for best sixth man and best defender after playing a big part in defending champion Melbourne United securing a second straight minor premiership.

At 20-7 Dean Vickerman’s Melbourne side cannot be headed for top spot over the final weekend of the regular season, and will take the all-important top seed and home advantage into the playoffs.

The struggling 5-22 New Zealand Breakers, who will finish with the worst record in their history, have two finalists.

READ MORE:

* 'He's earned this' – NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh explains Yanni Wetzell departure

* NZ Breakers pipped by JackJumpers for ninth successive defeat in their worst NBL season

* Assessing the NZ Breakers’ decline: flawed rosters, bad calls and Covid’s cruel touch



Departed Kiwi centre Yanni Wetzell, who has exercised his out-clause to join Spanish Euroleague heavyweights Baskonia, is a finalist for most improved player, while 18-year-old French Next Star Ousmane Dieng is one of three contenders for rookie of the year.

Ili’s continued success as a key cog for Melbourne United under former Breakers coach Vickerman underlines the puzzling decision by the Kiwi outfit to cut him loose at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Breakers never quite figured out how to get the best out of the livewire Aucklander, but Vickerman certainly has, using his high energy, strong defence and improving shotmaking ability off the bench in support of his starting backcourt of ex-NBA star Matthew Dellavedova and fellow Boomer Chris Goulding.

Ili was a key figure in United’s march to the championship last season, and has played even better in 2021-22, often finishing games for Vickerman as he locks down opposing guards and chips in with key points down the stretch.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Breakers centre Yanni Wetzell is in contrention for the NBL's most improved player award.

Ili has averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals for Melbourne this season, while shooting 42% from the floor and a stellar 40 from beyond the arc.

Wetzell is rewarded for a notable jump in production in his second season as a pro, averaging 17.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 60% from the floor as starting centre for the Breakers, before departing early to join Baskonia in Spain.

The 2.08m Kiwi's numbers were up across the board on the back of his NBL debut season with SEM Melbourne Phoenix – his points by 6.5 and rebounds 2.3 while playing around 6 minutes more per game.

Dieng is included alongside Perth’s Luke Travers and Cairns’ Bul Kuol as finalists for rookie of the year after finishing his campaign strongly for the Breakers following an indifferent first half of the season.

The Frenchman, who is tipped to be a first-round NBA Draft choice in June, averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, while shooting 40% overall and 27% from beyond the arc.

NBL award finalists:

MVP: Bryce Cotton (Perth Wildcats), Jaylen Adams (Sydney Kings), Jo Lual-Acuil Jr (Melbourne United).

Lindsay Gaze Coach of the Year: Chase Buford (Sydney Kings), Dean Vickerman (Melbourne United), Scott Roth (Tasmania JackJumpers).

Most Improved Player: Lual-Acuil, Keanu Pinder (Cairns Taipans), Yanni Wetzell (New Zealand Breakers).

Best Sixth Man: Clint Steindl (Tasmania JackJumpers), Shea Ili (Melbourne United), Xavier Rathan-Mayes (Illawarra Hawks).

Damian Martin Trophy for Best Defensive Player: Antonius Cleveland (Illawarra Hawks), Ili, Xavier Cooks (Sydney Kings).

Rookie of the Year: Bul Kuol (Cairns Taipans), Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats), Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers).