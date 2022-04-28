Rob Loe looking to bounce back from Breakers woes for Tuatara in New Zealand NBL

Rob Loe is back in what you might call his hoops happy place. And after the season he’s just been through with the New Zealand Breakers, he’s in need of a dose of positive vibes right now.

Loe played the Breakers’ Australian NBL finale in Hobart on Sunday, after spending the entire season in Australia with the peripatetic Kiwi club, and will suit up for the Auckland Tuatara in their New Zealand NBL tipoff against the Taranaki Airs on Saturday night at Eventfinda.

Usually players coming out of a long Aussie NBL campaign take a week or two to refresh and refocus before jumping into the Kiwi league. Not Loe. Not this year. Frankly, the process of building some happy hoops memories in 2022 can’t come soon enough.

“Let’s just say it was an interesting Aussie NBL season,” Loe told Stuff, choosing his words carefully. “So I’m keen just to get straight back into playing basketball, and getting back to enjoying the sport. I have a good relationship with [coach] Aaron [Young], we grew up together, and it’s refreshing to join the Tuatara, with all the young talent we have.

READ MORE:

* The NZ Breakers’ NBL season of torment: Five big questions asked and answered

* 'Proud' NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh takes the hits, and says he's not selling up

* Challenges aplenty as Guy Molloy slides into the Saints hotseat for NBL '22



“We’ve had a pretty disjointed time this last couple of years with Covid and things, and I’m just trying to get some more basketball into my legs.”

The 30-year-old had a forgettable 2021-22 season with the Breakers, on the back of a less than memorable 2020-21 campaign where he played fewer than half the games after deciding to return home from Australian to be with his wife and new baby.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Rob Loe found it tough to find his rhythm in the 2021-22 Australian NBL season played out on the road in Australia.

Off-season surgery and the Covid-disrupted pre-season put him behind the eight-ball early and Loe quickly found himself in coach Dan Shamir’s doghouse, playing scant minutes much of the season. He averaged just 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes a game, while shooting 49% from the floor and 29 from deep as the Breakers went 5-23 to finish with their worst record in history.

“It’s hard to put into words the experience,” said Loe of essentially a six-month road trip in Australia, with his wife and young son along for most of it. “It had its positives, but it definitely had a lot of drawbacks. I think it gave us all the chance to find out who we are as people and what we value. It was tough. There’s no other way to describe it.”

And in terms of his personal contribution, the 2.11m centre says “frustrating” only begins to encapsulate his experience as he found himself often behind development player Sam Timmins in Shamir’s rotation.

“I had surgery in the off-season on my knee and that played a part with Covid throwing off the pre-season for me. The coach lost a bit of faith, and I never really got going. It was a tough year on the court, but you try to learn from these things as a professional athlete.”

Loe, though, said he was “proud” of the effort that went in. Despite losses mounting in unprecedented fashion, heads never dropped.

“We showed up every day, practice didn’t become relaxed, we worked hard and we tried to get better,” he said, confirming he intends to see out his contract at the club next season. “It was a tough year for many reasons but it wasn’t for lack of want from the boys. I’m proud to say they’re my team-mates.”

FIBA Rob Loe played well for the Tall Blacks in February’s Fiba Asia World Cup qualifiers in the Philippines.

Now he has new ones to figure out at the Tuatara, which is essentially the Auckland Huskies of 2021 rebranded under the ownership of Auckland’s pro baseball club.

The experienced Tall Black feels good about jumping in for just his second season in the Kiwi NBL – a league he has yet to experience defeat in after an unbeaten championship campaign with the Saints in 2019.

Young looks to have a contending team, with Loe joined by Kiwi collegian Dan Fotu (younger brother of Tall Blacks star Isaac) and veteran 2.11m import Chris Johnson in an imposing frontcourt, with American Siler Schneider (once he finishes in Denmark) and youngsters Donta Russo-Nance and Taki Fahrensohn completing the core rotation.

In what looks a balanced league, with the Saints, Hawks, Canterbury Rams and Southland Sharks all presenting with quality squads when at strength, the Tuatara figure to be among the contenders for playoff spots.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Loe is excited about teaming with Chris Johnson in the Auckland Tuatara frontcourt in the Sal's NBL in 2022.

“We’ve got a great group – some young talent striving to learn to be professional athletes, and then some old heads like me and Chris trying to provide that experience and size that’s needed,” added Loe. “We’ve only had one practice but we are already playing well together. He’s a world-class talent and it’s like we’ve been team-mates for a while.”

It has not all been a forgettable slog for Loe this year. He played well for the Tall Blacks in the World Cup qualifiers in the Philippines in February (where he teamed with Fahrensohn), averaging a double-double of 16 points and 10 boards, and did post 27 points and 7 rebounds in the Breakers’ penultimate game of the season.

You could say Loe has been down for long enough. It’s time to bounce back and have some fun again.

New Zealand NBL – round 1 (home teams first):

Thurs, April 28: Nelson Giants v Otago Nuggets, 7.30pm. Fri, April 29: Southland Sharks v Wellington Saints, 7.30pm. Sat, April 30: Canterbury Rams vs Nuggets, 5.30pm; Auckland Tuatara v Taranaki Airs, 7.30pm. Sun, May 1: Hawke’s Bay Hawks v Franklin Bulls, 3pm; Manawatu Jets v Airs, 5pm.

Contenders: The Saints, who have won four of the last five titles, will be in the mix again with two quality imports, Tom Vodanovich, Taane Samuel and Jordan Ngatai leading a solid crew. Their challengers? Auckland’s Tuatara look daunting, with a frontline of Rob Loe, Chris Johnson and Dan Fotu that could overpower teams, the Hawks have strength in depth with a hardened all-Kiwi mob, the Canterbury Rams are rock solid and deep, the Otago Nuggets have firepower with three imports and Sam Timmins and Rob Beveridge’s Southland Sharks should benefit from the youth, athleticism and X-factor of Mojave King.

Pretenders: The Franklin Bulls will need a lot out of Isaac Davidson and Corey Webster, the Nelson Giants look short on proven quality, Taranaki have improved, but not enough, while the Manawatu Jets will lean heavily on their pair of to-be-announced imports.