Steven Adams tests positive for Covid-19, but Memphis Grizzlies win NBA playoff

Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams has found game time hard to come by in recent weeks, despite being available.

Steven Adams can't catch a break at the moment.

The New Zealand centre has barely been used by the Memphis Grizzlies during their enthralling NBA playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, logging just seven minutes in the past four games after playing 24 minutes of game one.

And the 28-year-old didn't take to the court for the crucial game six in Minneapolis on Saturday (NZ time) either, having entered the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The Grizzlies did not reveal why Adams would be absent – the big Kiwi must remain away from the rest of the team until he clears protocols – but it was confirmed on ESPN’s commentary before the game that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The good news for Adams was that his team sealed the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series with a 114-106 win over the Timberwolves at the Target Centre.

The Grizzlies will next meet the Western Conference favourites, the Golden State Warriors, in the second round of the playoffs.

Brandon Dill/AP Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives between Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and Steven Adams (4) in the second half of Game 1.

Adams’ health woes mean he’s set to miss at least the initial part of that series, while even when available, he may find himself again largely unused against a Warriors side that will play an up-tempo small-ball game featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Adams has found himself largely surplus to requirements since the Grizzlies’ 130-117 Game One loss, with coach Taylor Jenkins preferring to call upon younger, quicker and smaller talent from his roster.

As a result, the New Zealander – who reportedly earns around NZ$25 million per season and is playing in his ninth season in the NBA – has been left to warm the bench, despite averaging 6.9 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in the regular season.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post recently suggested that Adams had simply been too slow to keep up with Minnesota's spread offence in Game One, when was dominated by the Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, and had lost his place in the team.

Adams didn’t play a single minute of the Grizzlies’ dramatic Game Five victory, won by star guard Ja Morant with one second left on the clock.