NZ Breakers re-sign Sam Timmins as they begin NBL roster remake

Sam Timmins played well in spurts for the Breakers during their embattled 2021-22 Australian NBL season.

The New Zealand Breakers have not wasted any time making the first of what will have to be a host of moves over the Australian NBL off-season, re-signing Kiwi centre Sam Timmins to a full roster spot for 2022-23.

With just two players still under contract for next season in veteran Tall Blacks Rob Loe and Tom Abercrombie, the Breakers have plenty to do to put together a roster capable of bouncing back from their historically bad 5-23 campaign in 2021-22.

Of course, a regular slate of home games – the expectation for next season – will help, but so too will a revamped roster, with the group assembled for the season past clearly not up to what was a difficult task.

Timmins, though, is one who deserved further opportunities, with the 24-year-old from Dunedin showing flashes of his potential as he averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while making 15 appearances over the 28-game slate.

The 2.11m big has work to do on defence and system awareness, but brings plenty of energy and effort, is a solid rebounder and finishes well in the paint. Clearly they liked what they saw in Australia, inking their team option on the first-year pro soon after returning to New Zealand.

"It was a tough year all around for the club, but I feel that I personally got a lot out of it,” said Timmins who stepped straight into Kiwi NBL action with the Otago Nuggets on Thursday night as they were thumped 88-69 at the Nelson Giants. He had a double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds, but was no match for the 35 points and 14 rebounds posted by home import Trey Mourning on debut

“I learnt a lot about Dan Shamir's system, and I progressed individually within the team throughout the season."

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Shea Ili was named the NBL’s best sixth man and then helped Melbourne United go 1-0 up in their semifinal series

Meanwhile, Tall Black and Melbourne United guard Shea Ili was named sixth man of the year at the NBL's annual awards, and then played his usual important role in helping the defending champs take a 1-0 lead over the Tasmania JackJumpers in their semifinal series.

Ili outpointed Illawarra’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Tasmania’s Clint Steindl to be named best bench player and was shaded by just one vote for best defensive player honours by the Hawks’ Antonius Cleveland.

The Aucklander, who has made every post a winner in Melbourne since being cut loose by the Breakers, contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a pair of steals as United opened the semis with a 74-63 victory over the upstart JackJumpers

The Breakers, meanwhile, had to make do with a consolation prize of sorts at the NBL awards, with GM Simon Edwards being named executive of the year in a clear nod to the commitment shown by the Kiwi club in seeing out the entire season on the road.

The Breakers’ two finalists for gongs both missed out, with Yanni Wetzell third in voting for most improved honours and Ousmane Dieng placing the same for rookie of the year. Wetzell, who has left the club to join Baskonia in Spain, was also snubbed for first and second team All-NBL honours.

The NBL has also announced it will follow the led of the NBA and incorporate a “play-in” tournament next season as part of an expanded playoffs format.