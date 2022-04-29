Southland Sharks enjoy points frenzy to down 'baby' Saints in NBL season opener

Alonzo Burton led the Sharks to a season-opening vicory over the Saints in Invercargill on Friday night.

As impressive as the NBL season-opening effort from the sharpshooting Southland Sharks in Invercargill on Friday night was, it has to come with a massive asterisk.

The ‘Baby’ Saints who travelled south were pretty much bereft of their main rotation players, and it was notable that new coach Guy Molloy spent much of the lead-in dampening expectations for the 12-time champs’ opening fixture. Given he still has two crack imports, Taane Samuel, Jordan Ngatai, Tom Vodanovich and maybe one other stud to filter in as soon as next round, it was an understandable approach.

Sure enough, Rob Beveridge's classy Sharks, with the vast majority of their squad already in place, cantered to a 117-81 victory in the second game of the new Kiwi National Basketball League season.

The Southlanders were red-hot from the field, shooting 67% (45 of 67) overall and a blistering 73% (17 of 23) from beyond the 3-point arc, as they pretty much had their way with an outmatched Saints defence.

The “babies” were not exposed anywhere as badly as they were defensively, both in transition and in the half-court sets, as the Sharks got the shots they wanted pretty much whenever they wanted.

Talented Kiwi guard Alonzo Burton led the Sharks with 26 points in a near perfect performance shooting the basketball. He made all eight of his 3-points attempts, was 9 of 10 from the floor overall and added 6 dimes.

The mind-boggling stats didn’t stop there. Mojave King, the Australia-qualified, Dunedin born son of Basketball NZ high performance boss Leonard King, made his Sharks debut a memorable one with 23 points in 23 minutes off the bench. The athletic swingman was 9 of 13 from the floor and threw in 8 boards, 4 assists and a pair of steals in a quality performance.

He looks a difference-maker at this level, for sure.

Then there was crafty forward Dom Kelman-Poto who came within two lousy rebounds of a triple-double to open the new season. As it was DKP walked off with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, 8 boards and 10 assists for the victors.

Brayden Inger, fresh off his development season with the Cairns Taipans, added 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Sharks, while import centre Romaro Gill chipped in with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocked shots.

The Sharks never gave the inexperienced Saints outfit a sniff, bursting out of the blocks to a 33-15 lead after he first quarter, which grew to 62-35 by the major break. From there it was only a matter of how respectable the champs could keep the scoreline.

Kenneth Tuffin paced the Saints with 21 points and Rangi Dougall-Mita added 19, but the youngsters were pumped 45-29 on the boards, 56-32 in points in the paint and 23-11 in fast-break points.

The Saints will get a lot better as they add their hardened types over coming weeks. The Sharks, on the evidence of Friday night, are already very, very good.

In Invercargill: Southland Sharks 117 (Alonzo Burton 26, Mojave King 23, Dominique Kelman-Poto 18, Brayden Inger 14, Romaro Gill 10), Wellington Saints 81 (Kenneth Tuffin 21, Rangi Dougall-Mita 19, Sione Helu 11, Francis Mulvihill 10, Josh Tutagalevao 10). 1Q: 33-15; HT: 62-35’ 3Q: 96-60.