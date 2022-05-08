Steven Adams makes lively six-minute cameo for Memphis Grizzlies in playoff loss

Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams came on for lively six-minute cameo when the game was over as a contest.

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams made his long-awaited return to action, but couldn’t prevent the Memphis Grizzlies falling to heavy 142-112 defeat to the Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference semifinals in San Francisco.

Adams – who tested positive for Covid-19 during his side’s first-round playoff series and has fallen out of favour with coach Taylor Jenkins in recent weeks – came on the court at the Chase Center with six minutes to go and contributed two rebounds, two assists and three points.

But by the time he came off the bench, the Warriors were well ahead and cruising towards a 2-1 series lead.

It was an ill-tempered game after which star point guard Ja Morant accused the Warriors of causing unnecessary injury.

Morant re-injured his troublesome right knee late in the game when Jordan Poole grabbed it as they fought for a loose ball.

Morant left the arena without speaking to reporters but posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used four days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

Poole and Andrew Wiggins swarmed Morant as he dribbled at the top of the 3-point arc when Morant struggled to keep possession – and Poole called it a basketball play with him going for the ball.

Stephen Lam/AP Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbles the ball between Golden State Warriors duo Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

“Obviously, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt, I’m not even that type of player,” Poole said. "I respect everybody.”

Brooks was suspended for his Flagrant 2 foul in the first quarter on Tuesday night (Wednesday NZT) when he pounded the head of a driving Payton, who landed awkwardly and fractured his left elbow. He will be sidelined indefinitely, also with ligament and muscle damage.

Kerr said the play was “dirty” and broke an NBA “code” injuring someone and threatening his career, while Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and his Grizzlies players defended their hard-nosed style as not dirty at all.

Draymond Green and Golden State kept cool from the opening tip – methodically running away with it. Instead, Memphis forward Kyle Anderson got ejected with 6:19 left for arguing an offensive foul.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, Klay Thompson had 21 and nine rebounds and the Golden State Warriors shut down Morant's supporting cast.

Morant's 3 just before the halftime buzzer got the Grizzlies to 64-57 at the break and gave him 17 of his 34 points after a 47-point performance in Game 2. But Morant couldn't do it alone for Memphis, and he was done after rubbing his tender right knee and limping off with 6:19 to play before heading to the locker room.

“He’s getting evaluated now. Nothing further. We just watched the replay," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I’m actually going to be very curious to see what happens after that."

Jeff Chiu/AP Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrates a 3-point basket during Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kerr said he “didn't even notice the play.”

Brooks will be back for Game 4 on Monday night (Tuesday NZT) at Chase Center, where the raucous sellout crowd included two women holding signs of Payton's face insisting the Warriors “Win it for Gary.”

Golden State did so with a balanced attack and energy on both ends after Green called for the offense to do more to better the defense. He dished out eight assists, five points and five rebounds.

“The shot selection was much improved,” Kerr said.

Poole scored 27 points off the bench and Andrew Wiggins added 17 points for Golden State, which used a 10-0 run out of halftime to take command for good.

Jeff Chiu/AP Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and forward Draymond Green helped their side take a 2-1 lead in the series.

“We’ve got another game on Monday (Tuesday NZT),” Poole said when asked what he expects next given the latest back-and-forth between the rivals.

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga provided a spark starting in Payton’s place, while Ziare Williams was in for Brooks.

Curry missed his initial two shots then scored his first points of the game by making a big 3 with 0.9 left in the first as the Warriors trailed 28-26.

Morant hit a 31-foot 3-pointer midway through the first and Williams dunked shortly after for a 21-8 lead and Memphis made 6 of 9 shots to start the game. But the Grizzlies went cold and made only 3 of the next 12 and watched the Warriors close the quarter with an 18-7 burst.

“We were just too frenetic to start off the game,” Kerr said.