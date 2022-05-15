NZ Breakers unveil latest signing: Daniel Fotu coming home to help the rebuild

Dan Fotu has finished up with the St Mary's Gaels and will launch his professional career with his home-town Breakers.

Daniel Fotu makes only one cast-iron guarantee for his signing with his home-town New Zealand Breakers as his first professional hoops gig: he’ll be wearing the jersey number that is synonymous with this special basketball family.

And the 22-year-old soon-to-be college graduate is just pleased that this time he has beaten his hoops royalty older brother Isaac to the punch and grabbed the No 42 jersey that is de rigueur in the family. Fotu … 42 … get it?

Fotu is the first key off-season signing for the embattled Breakers who are pledging to regain their Kiwi identity under new head coach Mody Maor in an Australian NBL rebuild after going a franchise-worst 5-23 in ’21-22. It’s not a bad start either, with the 2.01-metre forward considered one of New Zealand’s hottest young prospects coming out of the American college game.

“It’s a dream come true, man,” Fotu tells the Star-Times from Saint Mary’s in northern California where he’s putting the finishing touches on a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment since I was in the academy in 2017, and seeing my brother play for the Breakers. I’m just glad it’s coming true.”

READ MORE:

* Dan Shamir quits as head coach of NZ Breakers, Mody Maor confirmed to assume top job

* Rob Loe looking to bounce back from Breakers woes for Tuatara in New Zealand NBL

* Basketball, university or firefighter? Tall Fern Ella Fotu does it all



Fotu, a small forward with the size to slide into the four spot, has signed a two-year deal with the Breakers following four solid years of division 1 ball with the Gaels in the NCAA’s West Coast Conference. He will preface that by turning out for the Auckland Tuatara in the Kiwi NBL, right after he graduates from Saint Mary’s on May 21.

And, yes, Fotu has dibs on 42. Like brother Isaac, the Tall Blacks star now playing professionally in Japan, and Tall Ferns sister Ella, Daniel attended Rangitoto College on Auckland’s North Shore, playing in three straight national schools grand finals from 2015-17 and winning the title the first two of those.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/Getty Images Dan Fotu in action for Saint Mary's against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA tournament.

But he couldn’t play in No 42 at Rangi “because Isaac came in and retired it before I could,” he says. “So I had to wear No 15. But I’ll be sporting 42 (for the Breakers) – I’ve got in there before my brother this time.”

Signing Fotu is a smart first move by the Breakers. He’s strong, well-rounded and a likely improver at the professional level. He never missed a game in four years with the Gaels, produced solid numbers (averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds his junior year, before taking a minutes cutback his final campaign) and soaked up the experience.

“We beat the No 1 team in the country twice, I’ve been to the NCAA tournament three times … Saint Mary’s has given me everything I could have hoped for, and more,” he says. “Hopefully it inspires kids to go over and get their free education through basketball and other sports.

“I got to meet new people, gain new experiences and feel what it’s like to live outside of New Zealand. It’s been a big learning experience and I’ve loved every second of it.”

Fotu is in the midst of his final exams, and will attend his graduation before flying back to New Zealand soon after to link up with Breakers team-mate Rob Loe at the Tuatara. Returning with a degree tucked under his arm was important.

Stuff The Fotu hoops whanau, from left, Isaac, Ella and Daniel have forged an outstanding identity in their sport.

“The basketball was for my dad and my brother, my business degree is for my mum,” he says. “She always says there’s a life after basketball, and you’ve got to get something to fall back on. So I’ll grab that.”

Mum Jenny and dad Manu have certainly raised a special hoops whanau. Isaac has become a Tall Blacks great, while Ella mixes a career as a firefighter with semi-professional basketball and youngest sibling Jacob is captain of the current Rangitoto side.

Daniel says it’s been both “inspirational” and a challenge following in the footsteps of his accomplished brother, whom he hopes to team up with for the Tall Blacks, and maybe one day the Breakers. “I’m always trying to beat my older brother in everything. I didn’t attend his alma mater (the University of Hawaii) because I wanted to pave my own way. Isaac has always challenged me to me be my own man, and get to where I can go.”

In many ways Fotu will come full circle as he returns to Auckland to start his professional career. Not only will he be living in the family home, but he’ll be pulling on the singlet of the Breakers club he used to serve as a floor wiper for.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Dan Fotu appeared for the Breakers in 2017 as a development player before heading off to college.

“I’ve been following them since the three straight championships, the golden era of the Breakers,” he says. “I think everyone wants to see that mana returned, that culture … so we’re a contending team. I’m happy to be part of that rebuild.”

He also understands the talk of regaining the club’s Kiwi identity.

“We look to them as our national NBL team. Kiwis are good at playing that role and being a core part of a group, like Steven Adams is, and I’m trying to be that person, trying to get us back as a team that people look forward to watching every game day.”

In terms of his role, Fotu promises only this: “I’m trying to be that tough, gritty player. I’ll do anything the team wants, dive on loose balls, score baskets … do what coach wants every possession just to get wins.”

Fotu, and 42, is coming home.