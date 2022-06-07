SEM Phoenix release Izayah Le’afa from Aussie NBL deal, Breakers sign Cam Gliddon

Kiwi guard Izayah Le'afa has put in two solid Aussie NBL seasons for the Phoenix but is now keen to return home.

The ball would now appear to be in the New Zealand Breakers’ court.

Highly rated Kiwi combo guard Izayah Le’afa has been granted a mutual release from his Australian NBL contract by the South East Melbourne Phoenix, with the Victoria club offering a clear pointer to his next move.

“A desire to return home saw Le’afa request a release from his contract, which the Phoenix agreed to,” the club said via a statement. Just hours later it was also confirmed the Breakers has signed Le’afa’s team-mate and SEM sharpshooter Cameron Gliddon to a two-year deal as their seventh full roster member.

Whether the Breakers have room on their roster to also add the now 25-year-old defensive-minded Le’afa for the 2022-23 season remains to be seen, but clearly the player is intent on re-crossing the Tasman.

The Breakers have seven players confirmed on their full roster for next season in senior figures Tom Abercrombie and Rob Loe, the re-signed Sam Timmins and William McDowell-White, and new additions Dan Fotu, Tom Vodanovich and the newly minted Gliddon.

Le’afa, who became the second youngest Tall Black in 2013 when he was first selected for the national team as a 16-year-old, is coming off a solid second season with the Phoenix where he emerged as a backcourt starter.

He averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28 minutes a game for the South East Melbourne club in ‘21-22, and still had another year to run on the two-year contract he signed after his breakthrough first season with the Phoenix as a development player.

Le’afa, the son of long-serving Kiwi NBL player George Le’afa, has his breakout game, and career-high, for the Phoenix during his rookie campaign (‘20-21) against the Sydney Kings when he dropped eight three-pointers en route to 29 points in just 28 minutes.

A string of promising efforts off the bench that campaign saw the Phoenix secure him on a two-year contract. Halfway through that the call of home has seen that deal terminated.

Le’afa has played previously for the Saints in the Kiwi NBL, and could also look at a return to that league as well.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Izayah Leafa and Cam Gliddon, right, were team-mates with the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the NBL

Gliddon’s pickup looks a solid one by the Kiwi outfit. The 10-year NBL vet (273 appearances for the Taipans, Bullets and Phoenix).and former Australian Boomer is a quality long-range shooter who is still a capable floor spacer and punisher of slow defensive rotations.

Last season the 32-year-old averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while playing 16 minutes across 22 games, shooting 40.4% from the field and 37.3 from deep.

With a major sort of rebuild going on, new coach Mody Maor said Gliddon’s addition was an important one.

“Cam’s offensive skillset fits the style we want to play perfectly ... he will also be a valued piece in our defensive puzzle,” said Maor.

“Having a player of Cam’s quality in our locker-room will speed up our learning process and help the Breakers re-establish our competitive culture.”