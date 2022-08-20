Steven Adams wins NBA assist of the season for his record-breaking pass

Steven Adams' full-court pass that led to a buzzer-beating basket has been named as the best assist of the 2021/22 NBA season.

A full-court one-handed pass from Steven Adams that produced a buzzer-beating basket has been recognised as the best assist of the 2021/22 NBA season by the league.

The New Zealand centre delivered the pass for his Memphis Grizzlies side against the San Antonio Spurs in March.

With just 0.4 seconds left on the clock before halftime, Adams made a throw like an NFL quarterback to star guard Ja Morant, who caught the ball in the air and shot before landing, with his attempt finding the net as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Steven Adams delivered the pass of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies during their 2021/22 NBA campaign.

The 28-metre pass, which has been recorded as the longest assist in the NBA's history, also won the fan vote in June as the season’s best assist.

Adams had a disappointing end to the season, getting limited court-time in the playoffs before Memphis were beaten by the Golden State Warriors – the eventual champions – in the Western Conference semifinals.