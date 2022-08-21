Northern Kāhu return to winning ways in Tauihi competition ahead of semifinals

Northern Kāhu underlined their favouritism for the inaugural Tauihi women’s basketball competition by beating the Mainland Pouākai 84-71 in their final regular season game in Auckland on Sunday night.

Marte Grays and Micaela Cocks contributed 22 points apiece at Eventfinda Stadium as the Kāhu overcame a four-point first quarter deficit to claim their 10th win from 12 matches and top the standings.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats to the Tokomanawa Queens, Kāhu returned to the win column in style and will head into the semifinals at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre next weekend as the top seeds.

They will play the fourth-placed Whai, who earlier on Sunday beat the bottom-placed Southern Hoiho 63-53 at the Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre in Tauranga having trailed heading into the final quarter.

READ MORE:

* Basketball Queen Stella Beck finds balance in the Beehive

* Tokomanawa Queens deliver statement weekend in Tauihi

* 'That’s my team': Tokomanawa Queens courting a fanbase with fun and finesse



The in-form Queens finish as runners-up and take on the Pouākai for a place the tournament decider.

Riding a three game winning streak of their own, the Pouākai raced out to a 22-18 lead in the first quarter, thanks to some sharp shooting from Erin Whalen and Trinity Baptiste.

But the Kāhu soon got in their stride and took the second quarter 22-14 to hold a 40-36 advantage at halftime.

The third quarter was even more one-sided, as the home side built up an 11-point lead heading into the final quarter.

They duly took the fourth quarter 15-13 to complete a resounding 84-71 victory and head into the playoffs as the favourites.

In the earlier game, Sharne Robati had 14 points and eight six rebounds for the Whai, who won the final two quarters 17-15 and 17-6 to secure a 10-point victory.

After narrowly losing the opening quarter 15-13, the visitors took the second 19-14 to hold a shock 32-29 lead at the break.

Laina Snyder contributed 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Hoiho, while Tall Fern Samara Gallaher had 13 points and four rebounds in her 22 minutes on the court.

Kiwi hoops great Jillian Harmon made her first competitive appearance in New Zealand since 2015, finishing with 10 rebounds, four assists and seven points for the Hoiho, who end the regular season with just one win from their 12 games.

The winners of the two semifinals will face off in the final at the same Nelson venue on Saturday night.

AT A GLANCE

Tauihi round 12

At Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, Tauranga: Whai 63 (Sharne Robati 14, Esra McGoldrick 13, Sheniqua Green 10, Tiarna Clarke 9) Southern Hoiho 53 (Laina Snyder 21, Samara Gallaher 13, Jillian Harmon 7) 1Q: 15-13, HT: 29-32, 3Q: 46-47.

At Eventfinda Stadium, Auckland: Northern Kāhu 84 (Marte Grays 22, Micaela Cocks 22, Tahila Tupaea 21) Mainland Pouākai 71 (Erin Whalen 19, Trinity Baptiste 18, Lauren Hippolite 12) 1Q: 18-22, HT: 40-36, 3Q: 69-58

Final standings: Kāhu, 10-2, Queens 8-4, Pouākai 6-6, Whai 5-7, Hoiho 1-11

Semifinals to be played at Trafalgar Centre, Nelson on Friday, August 26:

Northern Kāhu (1) v Whai (4)

Tokomanawa Queens (2) v Mainland Pouākai (3)