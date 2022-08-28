Remembering 2002: An oral history of the time the Tall Blacks turned the hoops world on its head

It’s 20 years to the day on Monday that the Tall Blacks tipped off the 2002 world championships in Indianapolis and rocked the hoops world by finishing fourth. MARC HINTON, who was there, relives the history-making feats with protagonists Phill Jones and Dillon Boucher.

For a Kiwi basketball nut, it was pinch-yourself territory. Over two weeks in the Indianapolis summer of 2002 I was living a sort of hoops dream. In it the Tall Blacks were one of the best teams on the planet, and the NBA stars of the USA were not.

But it was no fantasy. It actually happened. And it was the sporting highlight of a life that has been rich with them. For a fortnight in the Midwest of the USA, in the place where they say hoops dreams were invented, Tab Baldwin’s New Zealand men’s basketball side achieved something I never dared believe I would witness.

They gathered in tight, they played their hearts out, they rode their luck – good and bad – and they sat some basketball superpowers on their backsides to make it all the way to the semifinals of the sport’s World Cup (then known as the world championships).

It was a sporting Cinderella tale of epic dimensions. At a tournament where they actually lost more games than they won, the plucky Kiwis got up in almost all the ones that mattered to finish in the top four, while a USA side containing Paul Pierce, Reggie MIller, Shawn Marion, Jason Williams, Elton Brand and Ben Wallace could only make sixth.

It probably should not have surprised. This was a golden generation at their peak. They had NBA pioneer Sean Marks playing the hoops of his life, Pero Cameron in imperious form, two world-class sharpshooters in Phill Jones and Kirk Penney, Mark Dickel delivering the intensity, and Paul Henare, Ed Book and Dillon Boucher revelling as role players. And a couple of coaching geniuses in Baldwin and Nenad Vucinic.

AJ Mast/Photosport Phill Jones attacks Yugoslavia’s Vlade Divac in the world championships semifinal in Indianapolis in 2002.

A year earlier they had toppled Australia for the first time in a series to qualify, and they simply picked up where they left off in Indianapolis. I was there, covering the event for the Sunday Star-Times, and it was some stroll down memory lane to relive it with two of the Tall Blacks heroes in Jones and Boucher.

Hinton: Let’s set the scene. A year earlier you had stunned the Boomers to make it to Indy, in Baldwin you had a coach who was ambitious, smart and driven, and, for once, you actually had a decent buildup, with a prolonged Europe tour that included victory over world champs Yugoslavia. Did you have any idea what was in store in Indy?

Boucher: We had a level of confidence that had been building nicely and Tab really instilled a belief that we could beat these teams. That was the mental part that previous Tall Blacks teams might have been missing. Beating Yugoslavia on that tour was huge. They had all their NBA guys and that was the moment where we went, ‘we’re actually pretty good, man’. Everyone understood their roles, their strengths and weaknesses, and no one had issues sacrificing minutes for someone playing better. And everyone had a high basketball IQ to execute Tab’s elaborate game-plans and offences.

Jones: Tab instilled a confidence in us to be a team that was trying to win games, instead of just competing. Nothing against (previous coach) Keith Mair and his approach, but it was a big mindshift and really set us up. We had a good buildup which really instilled the belief we could win at an elite level. Tab and Nenad were super focused around Russia first up and we didn’t even think about anything past that.

AJ Mast/Photosport Tall Blacks forward Dillon Boucher in action against Russia the 2002 world championships in Indianapolis.

Hinton: It worked. You came out super focused for Russia, led by NBA star Andrei Kirilenko, and outplayed them, winning 90-81 behind a 32-14 final quarter and a combined 43 points for Cameron and Marks. What was the feeling when you walked off court after that?

Jones: We had the belief we would at least play a game that would enable us to win, but we had to put it out on the floor – and we did that. The sense of achievement after that game was pretty amazing, and it gave us confidence we could do good things in the tournament.

Boucher: I just remember we executed really well. We kept getting the right guys the ball at the right times. I remember thinking, ‘wow, we are good at executing’, and if we keep getting Kirk, Phill, Pero and Sean the ball like that, I knew we’d be good. Teams hadn’t seen our offence and weren’t used to it. Everyone was running a similar style and we were completely different to anyone.

AJ Mast/Photosport Sean Marks was dominant for the Tall Blacks through the first three games in Indy, before injury struck.

Hinton: You rolled past Venezuela easily enough but Argentina last up in the preliminary round proved problematic – you lost your first game to one of the best teams there and ended up losing Marks for the rest of the tournament to a scratched retina. Did you realise at the time how big that was?

Boucher: It was really physical, fights almost breaking out, and a few altercations. Sean getting poked in the eye was a major turning point, losing our sole NBA player for the rest of the tournament – even if we didn't realise it at the time. But that was Ed Book’s coming-out party, and he was fantastic from that point on.

Jones: When Sean got poked in the eye we could have folded. We’d just lost our NBA player. But it actually brought us together and made us even stronger. We’d played without Sean for a long time, and we knew how to do it. It also gave opportunities to Ed and Rob Hickey and they played phenomenally in Sean’s absence.

Hinton: In the second phase you were well beaten by Germany, thumped by the USA and it came down to the final game against China to progress to the quarterfinals. Then you were down 22 after the first quarter. Something special had to happen, and it came from you Phill, with a 33-point outburst that fuelled a remarkable comeback. What lit the fuse?

Jones: I watched the game recently on YouTube. I actually started terribly, but in true old-school Phill Jones style he gets hot and starts hitting shots. That was the catalyst for turning the scoreboard around. We weren’t playing bad. We just weren’t making shots. And all of a sudden we started making them, they started missing and the game flipped. We just got on this run which we rode in till the end.

Boucher: We’d beaten China on a regular basis leading in, and it was disappointing we’d done that to ourselves. But we started pressing them, Pauli and Sparky at the front, and I remember it was the most tired I’d ever been after a game. It meant so much to us, and then it was about getting the right person the ball at the right time, and Phill was just cooking. He got unconscious like we knew he could, and that was that.

AJ Mast/Photosport Pero Cameron played so well for the Tall Blacks at the 2002 world champs he was named to the All-Star 5.

Hinton: So you advanced, and that’s when things fell into place a little. It was either Puerto Rico, who had beaten Spain and Yugoslavia, or Spain in the quarter. You got Puerto Rico after they closed qualifying with a double-OT victory over Angola. Was that the matchup you wanted, because it certainly played out that way?

Boucher: We matched up far better with Puerto Rico than Spain, so we were happy. Pero got hot, we made big plays at the end, crucial passes, rebounds, defensive plays. It was a real arm-wrestle, and the closer the game was towards the end, it helped us. They thought they were going to roll past us, and were quite a physical team. The Kiwi fans we had there were so loud it felt like a home game.

Jones: We frustrated them with our style. We were reasonably physical, got them into foul trouble and they got frustrated with that. I remember vividly they disrespected the hell out of the haka. Pero hit some big shots late, and took a big charge at the end. That’s why he made the All-Star 5 – he made big plays at the right times. It was an amazing feeling. We were on the biggest wave you could possibly find and were right on top of it, just having a ball.

AJ Mast/Photosport Sean Marks was reduced to a spectator role for the Tall Blacks after he suffered a poke int he eye against Argentina.

Hinton: That put you into a semifinal against Yugoslavia. Marks nearly made it back, too. He practised the day before, and was ready to play. But the Miami Heat’s doctors refused to release him. Still, you led by nine (48-39) at the half and had them rattled until a 27-10 third quarter and 16 O-boards got them home. How frustrating was it to come that close to a World Cup final?

Boucher: It was heartbreaking to lose Sean, because when we’d beaten them on tour he was instrumental. That was the best I’ve ever seen him play. But we hadn’t had him for most of the tournament, and still had belief. We went in confident if we could play our style we could rattle these guys, and we had them rattled – for the first half anyway.

Jones: We were fired up and ready to go, and I imagine they would have been reasonably relaxed about the situation. But we jumped on them and dominated early. What I vividly remember is in the second half they got physical, crashed the boards hard, and made everything difficult for us on offence. That was the first time we felt like we’d been given an uppercut.”.

AJ Mast/Photosport Phill Jones and the Tall Blacks found the going tough against the USA but still progressed to the semifinals in Indy.

Hinton: Ever wondered what might have happened in that semi with Marks in the lineup?

Jones: It’s something I’ve thought about often. It could have been different, it could have seen us in the final of a world cup. We were up 9 at halftime, and ran out of legs. Another big horse in there, we’re stronger again. He would have made a big difference.

Hinton: History has proven it was a special achievement. The Tall Blacks haven’t made it past the round of 16 since. Sum up what you achieved in Indianapolis.

Boucher: If you look at the team now, how heavily involved in the game we still are … we were basketball lifers, and played the game because we loved it. That was the turning point for not only the sport in New Zealand but for those players to become fulltime pros and understand we have a strength and we’re going to bring it to our teams. If the Tall Blacks or Tall Ferns ever become top-4 in the world again … it’s going to be tough to match, but you never say never.

Jones: It made an impact on a lot of people. It was an amazing group of guys who had a golden run through a period. We won the right games at the right time, but we played a cool style, were a tight group,and pulling on the jersey for your country meant everything to us. I loved to play for the Tall Blacks. I wanted to be on every tour, in every game. I don't know whether it holds the same level of desire now. These are stories I can share with my kids. I’ve been to two Olympics, three world champs, I’ve played LeBron James. But if I’m picking one moment out of my career, the ‘02 world champs is right up there.

AJ Mast/Photosport Mark Dickel brought the intensity for the Tall Blacks in their run to the semifinals in Indianapolis.

World championships, Indianapolis, Aug 29-Sept 8

The 2002 Tall Blacks: Mark Dickel, Paul Henare, Judd Flavell, Phill Jones, Kirk Penney, Paora Winitana, Pero Cameron (capt), Damon Rampton, Dillon Boucher, Sean Marks, Ed Book, Rob Hickey.

How it played out: Preliminary round: Beat Russia 90-81; bt Venezuela 98-85; lost to Argentina 85-113. Second round: lost to Germany 64-84; lost to USA 62-110; bt China 94-88. Quarterfinal: bt Puerto Rico 65-63. Semifinal: lost to Yugoslavia 78-89. Third/fourth playoff: Lost to Germany 94-117.

Final: Yugoslavia bt Argentina 84-77 in OT.

Tournament All-Star 5: Many Ginobili (Arg), Peja Stojakovic (Yug), Yao Ming (China), Dirk Nowitzki (Ger), Pero Cameron (NZ).