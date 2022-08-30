NZ Breakers unveil Barry Brown Jr as final signing for 2022-23 NBL season

The Kiwi ANBL club has completed their lineup for the looming season with a defence-minded guard.

New Breakers coach Mody Maor is backing himself to unlock the “untapped potential” in Barry Brown Jr, his third, and final, import signing for the looming season.

The Breakers on Tuesday unveiled former Kasas State standout Brown as their final roster player for the 2022-23 Australian NBL season, with Maor confident the established defensive dynamo can morph into a complete all-round player at the club.

Brown’s signing completes the Breakers roster, with the 1.91m guard joining forward Jarrell Brantley and big man Dererk Pardon as import players, alongside French teen Next Star Rayan Rupert.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor rates new import signing Barry Brown Jr a guard with a lot of upside.

The 25-year-old Florida native finished his college career in 2019 and has played a year in the NBA’s G-League (for the Iowa Wolves), the ‘20-21 season in Germany (for Ludwigsburg) and a short stint in China last season.

“Barry is exactly the player we need,” said Maor of a signing who will cover his backcourt options alongside Kiwi Izayah Le’afa and Aussies Will McDowell-White and Cam Gliddon.

“He is at the formative stage of his career ... and has the potential to achieve so much more,” said Maor. “Barry’s decision to sign with us shows he has enormous faith in our ability to unlock his undeniable untapped potential.

“The last couple of seasons have proven that if you come to this club with the right mindset, like Will McDowell-White, Ousmane Dieng or Hugo Besson, you will become a better basketball player.”

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr in action for Kansas State against Kentucky during the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Maor is exciting about getting his hands on a player who has so much room to improve.

“Barry is young, but he has the ability to impact the game in many ways. He is a lockdown defender and was such at college. He can score in a variety of ways, and has the knack of helping his teams win.”

Brown has been with the Breakers for a few weeks now, but his signing could only be confirmed once Besson’s release to play next season in France had been completed.

Brown had an impressive college career for Kansas State, averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 139 games. In his final year he was named to the Big 12 Conference first team and as defensive player of the year.

He averaged 17.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists during a five-game spell with the Beijing Ducks in China in 2021-22 and in ‘20-21 went at 12.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game for Ludwigsburg in the German Bundesliga.

The Breakers’ first pre-season game is against the Illawarra Hawks in Pukekohe on September 10 and they tip off the season proper at Melbourne on October 2.

NZ Breakers: Izayah Le’afa, Will McDowell-White, Barry Brown Jr, Cam Gliddon, Tom Abercrombie, Jarrell Brantley, Tom Vodanovich, Dan Fotu, Rayan Rupert, Rob Loe, Dererk Pardon, Sam Timmins.