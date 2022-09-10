Breakers edge Illawarra Hawks in low-scoring ANBL pre-season opener

American import Jarrell Brantley scored 14 points in the Breakers' pre-season win over the Hawks.

At Franklin Pool and Lesiure, Pukekohe): Breakers 71 (Izayah Le'Afa 16, Jarrell Brantley 14, Dererk Pardon 10) Illawarra Hawks 68 (Justin Robinson 26, Deng Deng 15, Sam Froling 12). 1Q: 14-22 2Q: 23-9 3Q: 19-19 4Q: 8-14 OT: 7-4

The Breakers kicked off new coach Mody Maor’s tenure with a hard-fought 71-68 pre-season win over the Illawarra Hawks in Pukekohe on Saturday night.

In front of a crowd of around 600 at the Franklin Pool and Leisure, the Breakers edged a low-scoring encounter with their Australian NBL rivals in overtime after the two teams were tied at 64-all following regulation.

The hosts took the additional period 7-4 to secure the morale-boosting victory over last season’s ANBL semifinalists and regular season runners-up as they build towards the looming 2021-23 campaign.

Point guard Izayah Le'Afa came off the bench to top score for the Breakers with 16 points, while American imports Jarrell Brantley and Dererk Pardon contributed 14 and 10 points respectively.

Moar’s men didn’t shoot particularly well on the night, but they showed improved defence against a strong Hawks side after poor first quarter which they dropped 22-14 to the visitors.

The Breakers bounced back strongly to take the second 23-9 and hold a 37-31 lead at the break.

The third quarter was an even affair, both teams scoring 19 points apiece, before the Hawks – led by American sharpshooter Justin Robinson (26 points) – sent the game into overtime by winning the final period 14-8.

But just when it seemed like the Hawks had the momentum, the Breakers found a second wind to close out the match and clinch a three-point win.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Sam Timmins led a strong defensive effort for the Breakers against Illawarra in Pukekohe on Saturday.

The Breakers begin their ANBL campaign proper with a daunting road game against Australian powerhouse Melbourne United at the John Cain Arena on October 2.

Under former coach Dan Shamir, the Kiwi outfit finished bottom of the 10-team ladder last season with only five wins from their 28 games.

Shamir stepped down from his role in May after three turbulent years at the helm, and was replaced by his chief assistant Moar.