Rayan Rupert shines as NZ Breakers drop pre-season Blitz opener against Brisbane

Rayan Rupert and the Breakers were well beaten by the Brisbane Bullets at the NBL Blitz in Darwin on Sunday.

The 18-year-old 2023 NBA Draft prospect produced a handy 12 points (on 4-of-8 shooting) and 3 steals in almost 28 minutes off the bench as Mody Maor’s team clunked their way to an 81-69 defeat in their NBL Blitz tournament opener.

The long-limbed Rupert showed glimpses of his athleticism, defensive prowess and 3-point range (he made both of his attempts from deep) in an otherwise unremarkable display from the Breakers who started well (with a 28-point opening term) but rather stalled thereafter.

The Kiwi club led by 10 after one (28-18) but a 9-point second period saw them outscored by 16 to trail by 6 (43-37) at the major break. They mustered just 32 second-half points to rather limp home, shooting just 35% from the floor (26 of 74) and 24% (8 of 33) from beyond the arc.

Tom Vodanovich led the scoring for the Breakers with 15 points (5/12 FG) and 5 rebounds off the pine, while Rob Loe also pitched in with 10 points (5/7 FG) and 5 boards in 17 minutes via the bench. Power forward Jarrell Brantley was the best of the starters with 10 points (4/10 FG) and 8 rebounds.

The Breakers won the battle of the boards (grabbing 18 off the offensive glass), but managed just 7 assists on their 26 made buckets as they again showed their offensive limitations.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Breakers forward Tom Vodanovich goes up for the shot against the Brisbane Bullets in Darwin.

Imports Barry Brown (9 points on 3-of-12 shooting) and Dererk Pardon (6 points, 6 rebounds) were kept largely quiet, while starting point guard Izayah Le’afa went 1 of 10 from the floor en route to just 4 points. Skipper Tom Abercrombie managed just 45 seconds before leaving the game with a head knock.

Former NBA standout Aron Baynes ws impressive on debut for the Bullets with 14 points and 6 rebounds in just 13 minutes, while import Tyler Johnson added an efficient 14 points (on 5-of-7 shooting) for the Queenslanders.

The Breakers, who won their pre-season opener over Illawarra, meet the Hawks again in their second Blitz game on Tuesday (7.30pm tip NZT).