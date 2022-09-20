NZ Breakers' comeback falls short in NBL pre-season defeat to Illawarra Hawks

Breakers forward Jarrell Brantley takes on the Hawks’ Sam Froling in the NBL pre-season game in Darwin.

The Breakers walked off court in Darwin on Tuesday night with their second defeat of the NBL’s pre-season Blitz, but their heads held high, all things considered.

Given they were missing two starters in skipper Tom Abercrombie (eye surgery) and import Barry Brown Jr (foot injury), and they essentially couldn’t make a shot early doors to dig themselves a 17-point first-quarter hole, an 85-81 defeat to the Illawarra Hawks was not the worst of efforts.

The Hawks are now 2-0 for the Blitz, and the Breakers 0-2. For all that matters.

But after making just two field goals the entire opening quarter (the Breakers went 1 of 11 from beyond the arc for the term), Mody Maor’s Auckland-based club found a nice rhythm thereafter to suggest they just might become a competitive outfit in this league when it really matters.

The Kiwi outfit were playing catchup throughout after giving up a dozen first-quarter points to Hawks big man Sam Froling and trailing 27-10 at the end of an ice-cold opening stanza.

But then a funny thing happened. The triples finally started dropping for the Kiwis as they worked back to within 11 (44-33) at the half, three (59-56) at the three-quarter mark, and actually hit the lead in the final period to raise hopes of a dramatic comeback victory.

But it was not to be as star Hawks import Tyler Harvey (27 points on 8-of-14 shooting) steadied the ship and guided his team to the victory, helped by a trio of untimely late turnovers by the Breakers.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Cam Gliddon found his shooting range for the Breakers in their pre-season Blitz game against the Hawks in Darwin.

Froling added 19 points and 7 rebounds for Illawarra and import guard Justin Robinson chipped in with 13 points and 8 dimes.

The Breakers eventually found some rhythm at the offensive end and for the second game running French teenager Rayan Rupert was their most impressive performer, the NBA hopeful leading his side with 17 points and 8 rebounds, and going 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Sharpshooter Cam Gliddon found his range in the second half to drop four (of six) triples among his 15 points, while Izayah Le’afa also got going over the run home to add 15 points (4 of 11 from deep), 5 boards and 9 assists.

Tom Vodanovich weighed in with a handy 13 points and 4 boards in just 15 minutes off the bench for the Kiwis, while imports Jarrell Brantley (9 points, 8 rebounds) and Dererk Pardon (5 points, 9 boards) hinted at their upside.

The Breakers grabbed 20 offensive boards and won the rebound battle 55-33 to again demonstrate they’re going to be strong in this area this season, while not so impressive were the 20 turnovers committed.

The Breakers ended up shooting 36% from the floor and from beyond the arc for the game, and after that frigid opening term they converted the long ball at a 15-of-33 clip. The Kiwi club finish the Blitz against the Sydney Kings on Friday.

Illawarra Hawks 85 (Tyler Harver 27, Sam Froling 19, Justin Robinson 13), NZ Breakers 81 (Rayan Rupert 17, Cam Gliddon 15, Izayah Le’afa 13, Tom Vodanovich 13). 1Q: 27-10; HT: 44-33; 3Q: 59-56.