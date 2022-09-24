NZ Breakers lose Tom Abercrombie, final three pre-season games ahead of NBL tipoff

Breakers guard Barry Brown takes it to the hoop in the Blitz clash against the Sydney Kings in Darwin.

The New Zealand Breakers have wrapped up their Australian NBL pre-season down a key player and down a little on confidence after suffering three straight defeats at the Blitz tournament in Darwin.

Mody Maor’s new-look Kiwi lineup wrapped up their preparations for the season proper by dropping their final Blitz game 101-93 to defending champs the Sydney Kings on Friday night, after earlier defeats to the Brisbane Bullets (81-69) and Illawarra Hawks (85-81).

The results won’t worry Maor too much as he searches for some rhythm among his collection of new faces ahead of their October 2 season opener at Melbourne, but giving up an average of 89 points over the three Blitz games will furrow his brow.

BREAKERS Tom Abercrombie is in doubt for the start of the NBL season after requiring surgery to his eye.

The new head coach, who steps up after three seasons in the assistant’s role, has expressed his desire for defence to be this team’s calling card, and so far they look to be well short of his expectations on that front.

The Kiwi club, who will play their first full slate of home games since the 2019-20 season, have already received one hammer blow with the torn retina suffered by veteran small forward Tom Abercrombie in the first minute of their Blitz opener against the Bullets.

The 35-year-old who is about to start his 14th season for the club has had surgery and though final confirmation of a recovery time is still to come, he is expected to miss at least the first six weeks of the new season.

The club is expected to announce a replacement for Abercrombie soon, and right now look decidedly skinny at the small forward position.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Breakers forward Rayan Rupert cops a shot from the Kings’ Dejan Vasiljevic in their Blitz game in Darwin.

If there was one glaring positive from the three Blitz appearances it was the promising form of 18-year-old French Next Star Rayan Rupert who wowed the collection of NBA scouts in attendance with some outstanding spot-up shooting and useful defence.

The rangy small forward, who can be expected to mop up many of Abercrombie’s minutes through the first part of the season, had 16 points and 5 rebounds off the bench against the Kings, making 5 of 9 shots overall and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The youngster, expected to go high in the first round of next year’s NBA Draft, made a highly promising 10 of 16 3-point attempts through the three games in Darwin and averaged 15.0 points for the event.

Once again the Breakers struggled to contain the Kings as they allowed them to shoot 57 percent from the floor, dominate the boards 43-31 and burst out of the blocks with 59 first-half points. New import Tim Soares led the Sydneysiders with 19 points in just 17 minutes.

Imports Barry Brown Jr (19 points on 8-of-22 shooting) and Jarrell Brantley (12 points, 4 steals) had their positive moments against the champs, while Rob Loe added 13 points off the bench in just a dozen minutes.

The Breakers now have a week of important preparation back in Auckland before opening the season at Melbourne United next Sunday. Their first home game will be against the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena on October 7.