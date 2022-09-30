Reality bites as Mody Maor readies NZ Breakers for season tipoff in Melbourne

Barry Brown Jr will look to spark the NZ Breakers in the backcourt as they tip off the NBL season in Melbourne.

Mody Maor is not sugar-coating the realities of where his New Zealand Breakers stand heading into their NBL season tipoff on Sunday at Melbourne United (4pm tip). The new head coach does not use phrases like “Jekyll and Hyde” and “work in progress” lightly as he assesses the readiness of his lineup.

The loss of skipper, most experienced player and heart-and-soul type Tom Abercrombie for maybe the first couple of months after surgery to repair a torn retina does not help. Injuries happen, but Maor is gutted to lose a figure as important as Abercrombie before the Spalding has even been thrown up in anger.

“You can’t replace a Tom Abercrombie,” Maor tells Stuff ahead of his debut as head coach. “We have a lot of young, talented players but we don’t have a lot who have been in winning situations. Tom has championships under his belt, so his presence will be sorely missed from a leadership standpoint.

“Also just from a basketball standpoint he was in great shape, he’s our wing defender, a 6’7 athletic guy who covers space. We were supersized with him at the 3 … but now we’re playing pretty small in every position. Now we’re a little undersized, which we need to adjust to.

“But we have a deep team and there is enough to ride with.”

Enough. But is this new-look team, with eight players who were not part of last season’s campaign, ready to play the sort of collective, hard-nosed basketball that Maor needs them to?

The pre-season, where the Breakers followed a narrow victory in Pukekoke with three straight defeats at the Blitz (conceding an average of 89 points), confirmed Maor’s gut-feel for his squad.

“In order to win we need to be a defence-first team, and when we don’t defend at a high level it will be hard for us to win games. We have the personnel to defend at a high level, the physical and mental attributes, but we need to put it all together,” he said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images New Breakers head coach Mody Maor says it’s tough going into the new season without key man Tom Abercrombie.

“[At the Blitz] we had moments where we were very bad defensively, and then we were able to come back and compete through our defensive effort. We saw the Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde side of this team, and this is what we’re going to see at the beginning. A young team will not necessarily be consistent every night – but we want consistency with our effort.”

Maor understands that growing pains come with the newness of the group, with players in and out through pre-season, and with having an 18-year-old, albeit NBA-bound, Next Star in Rayan Rupert who is now an important part of the rotation with Abercrombie’s extended absence.

“But a big part of it has to do with us finding our identity – that being a team that gives 100% every second on the floor,” he added. “It’s a skill that needs to be learned, because when we did not play that way, we did not defend the right way.

“It is a very young team, and one a little shaken without its captain. It is still a work in progress, and probably always will be in some ways. But we believe in our guys and even though it’s a work in progress, we still believe we can win these games.”

This is a major rebuild for a club that’s had two brutal seasons almost exclusively on the road (with abject records to match). They’ve added Kiwis Tom Vodanovich, Izayah Le’afa and Dan Fotu and Aussie sharpshooter Cam Gliddon to the local core of returnees Abercrombie, Rob Loe, Will McDowell-White (a player tipped for a breakout campaign) and Sam Timmins.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images The Breakers hope new import Jarrell Brantley will prove a handful for opposing teams in this NBL season.

Maor likes this group, even with its offensive limitations.

“The core of a team is its locals, and we want to turn them into one unit. We recruited a specific kind of basketball player – competitive, tough physical defenders with upside.

“Everybody knows what Izayah can do on defence and there is a lot more he can do on offence. Tom Vodanovch played a very small role for Sydney but he’s grown since he was here three years ago. He’s better as a person, and better as a player.

“Also for the guys with us previously, it’s a fresh start. Rob went through a tough two years, with family, Covid, basketball … we believe in him and he’s delivering so far.”

In terms of imports, Maor rates centre Dererk Pardon as an “athletic, mobile, intense competitor”, with some post-up ability, but “you're mainly going to see protecting the rim, rebounding and playing hard”.

The coach calls power forward Jarrell Brantley a “mismatch” in waiting with his size, physicality and improving shooting touch. “He has some adjustments to make to the international game, but he’s committed to that process.”

Combo guard Barry Brown Jr, adds the coach, is “as exciting as it gets. He’s a spark plug offensively, and a real competitor on defence. He takes pride in defending the best players on the other team.”

As for the tricky trip to Melbourne, who have lost big man Ariel Hukporti for the season but added a potential MVP-level import in Rayjon Tucker, Maor says: “We know they’re going to be very good on defence, and you always know what Chris Goulding is going to bring to the table.”

The Breakers expect to see United’s Tall Blacks star Shea Ili suited up for the opener after concussion removed him from the pre-season as the NBL’s perverse schedule-makers hand the club that just spent two years on the road a trip across the ditch to start with.