Memphis Grizzlies seek more offence from Steven Adams in 2022-23 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies are putting their mouth where their money is and hinting strongly at an upgraded offensive role for Kiwi centre Steven Adams’this NBA season.

The Grizzlies recently inked the 29-year-old New Zealander to a US$25.2 million (NZ$45m) two-year contract extension, and already head coach Taylor Jenkins and star player Ja Morant are on the record suggesting they want to get more out of the powerful big man at the offensive end.

After Adams’ first outing of the NBA pre-season, where he had 4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals in 21 minutes as the Grizzlies improved to 2-0 with a 109-97 victory over the Orlando Magic, All-Star point guard Morant made it clear the experienced Kiwi was set to see the ball in his hands more this campaign.

“Steve-O is a big piece for us,” said Morant after dropping 22 points in as many minutes against the Magic. “He’s dominant inside, on the offensive boards, defensive rebounds, and can move laterally if we want to switch 1 through 5, and also we’re pretty much telling him to be more aggressive this year coming into it to give us even more options and flexibility on the offensive end.

READ MORE:

* NBA's Phoenix Suns stunned by NBL's Adelaide 36ers

* Steven Adams signs new $45 million deal with Memphis Grizzlies

* Why Breakers Next Star Rayan Rupert is taking his NBA shot from New Zealand



“[With] his passing skills – he’s able to see the floor – he has a very high IQ, he’s another player who brings a lot to the table for us and is a big piece for the Memphis Grizzlies.”

Jenkins backed that up when he hinted strongly after the Magic victory of an upgraded scoring role for his starting centre when the regular season rolls around.

Brandon Dill/AP Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams drives against the Orlando Magic in pre-season action.

“He adds a lot,” said the coach. “What he does from an impact standpoint on the floor, off the floor, his presence, his leadership, his experience level has only elevated us in the year-plus time [he’s been here] now.

“He loves to get pushed and motivated to get better, and offensively and defensively we’re going to stretch him even more to become the best version of himself. But what he does from a stablity standpoint, how he approaches every day, taking care of his body, his work-ethic, and he backs it up with his play, it’s just a great example for all of our guys to see.

“That positive spirit he brings every day is something we crave and thrive with, and that’s why he’s a perfect fit being here in Memphis with us.”

Brandon Dill/AP Steven Adams made his presence felt in his first pre-season appearance against the Orlando Magic.

Adams averaged career highs of 10.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists to go with 6.9 points a game in his 76 games with the Grizzlies last season after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans.

But it's estimated if he can up his field goal attempts from the five he took in 2021-22 by two or three more this season he should be able to increase his scoring into double-figures. That’s the sort of output Memphis would like from a player they’re investing US$43.1m in over the next three years.

As the Grizzlies look to take another step up in the competitive West behind the stellar play of Morant and some excellent supporting pieces, making better use of their hard-nosed centre beyond setting monster screens and crashing the O-boards seems like an important priority.

Memphis continue their pre-season against the Miami Heat next Monday (NZT). Their regular season opener is at home against the New York Knicks on October 20.