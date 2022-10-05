Mody Maor cops it sweet as NBL makes rule change in wake of NZ Breakers defeat

Melbourne United’s Xavier Rathan-Mayes should have had one fewer than his six 3-pointers made against the Breakers.

Breakers coach Mody Maor has taken on the chin an officiating mistake in overtime of their NBL season-opening defeat to Melbourne United that has seen the league institute a rule change in its wake.

Maor confirmed to Stuff that he had received clarification that the 3-pointer awarded to United star Xavier Rathan-Mayes in the extra period of their 101-97 defeat at John Cain Arena on Sunday should not have stood. Replays showed the shot-clock had expired before the ball left his hands.

The Breakers had pushed the strong Melbourne lineup to the brink behind 23 points apiece from imports Barry Brown Jr and Dererk Pardon but ran out of puff in the extra period – not helped by the bonus triple awarded to Rathan-Mayes who led Melbourne with 33 points.

SKY SPORT Kiwi club dropped an overtime thriller at Melbourne to open the new ANBL season.

“I’m not sure I make enough money to comment about the shot,” Maor told Stuff ahead of a late Wednesday practice. “The league has made a change to its rules after this game, so from now on a coach can challenge a 24-second shot clock violation. That shows the league has taken responsibility for the mistake and they want to do better next time.

“I regret it couldn’t benefit us in this game, but I live with the result. Referees make mistakes, and it’s something to learn from.”

The first-year head coach said the result was a disappointment, but “we see the progress in the areas that matter. It was a positive step forward and we believe if we keep doing things the right way, then the wins will follow”.

Maor was unsure if starting centre Rob Loe would be able to shake off his rolled ankle to play in Friday’s homecoming clash against the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena that ends a 489-day wait between home games.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor:’Referees make mistakes, and it’s something to learn from.’

“There’s no structural damage, so it’s a matter of can he tolerate the pain and can he move? We’re hoping he can contribute in the game.”

The coach also had praise for guard Will McDowell-White who played through a deep cut to his chin to finish with 9 points, 13 rebounds and 7 dimes.

“I was sure he was done. It was one of the deepest cuts I’ve seen. It’s a testament to how tough this kid is, how much he cares that he wraps it up, and does everything he can for us. I think nine out of 10 players don’t play with that sort of cut, but Will did, and that's why we love him.”

Maor also put some perspective on a quiet offensive outing in Melbourne for import Jarrell Brantley (6 points in 23 minutes).

“JB sacrificed for the team. He’s a power forward, but we needed him to play [small forward] because we were missing Tom [Abercrombie]. He’s a talented young man, and I’m sure he’ll figure out quickly how to play a new position. But it takes some time. At the same time he was really good defensively, he competed, and gave us everything he could from an effort standpoint.”

Morgan Hancock/Photosport Barry Brown Jr made some tough shots for the Breakers in their overtime defreat at Melbourne United.

In terms of the JackJumpers who come to Spark at 0-2, Maor is expecting a staunch challenge from last season’s surprise finalists.

“I think 0-2 is misleading,” he said. “They were in a position to win against South East [Melbourne] and lost the game against Cairns to a barrage of 3-point shots you don’t see every day. They are polar opposite to us – this is a team with the smallest amount of [player] turnover in the league ... they’re more ready from that regard, but we like our chances against everyone and believe we have a chance every time we step on the floor.”

As for the emotion of the occasion, the coach admitted his view had changed on this.

“Over the last 24 hours I can feel the nerves and the excitement. Just the buzz around is something we haven’t felt for two years,” he said. “It’s special. We can sense the energy and want to take this energy to a good place, and make it something that puts a burst of wind under our wings and not a weight on our shoulders.”

Maor also offered his reflection on the Adelaide 36ers’ historic victory stateside over the NBA’s Phoenix Suns this week.

“For me it’s not a surprise. The result is a surprise but we’ve lived this, we feel it in our flesh and bones how good the NBL is getting, how the level of competition is growing, how the talent level is higher and higher.

“It’s incredible. We love getting tested, we want to compete against the best, we want this kind of measuring stick, so we’re happy the league keeps getting better and better and requires more and more from us.”