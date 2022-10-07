NZ Breakers hold on to defeat Tasmania JackJumpers in Kiwi NBL homecoming

Jarrell Brantley looks for his shot in the Breakers’ victory over the Tasmania JackJumpers on Friday night at Spark.

At Spark Arena: NZ Breakers 71 (Jarrell Brantley 19, Izayah Le’afa 16, Barry Brown Jr 13), Tasmania JackJumpers 65 (Jack McVeigh 19, Rashard Kelly 13). 1Q: 25-18; HT: 46-39; 3Q: 52-50.

Home sweet home. After a 489-day wait between NBL games on Kiwi soil, the Breakers celebrated their return to Spark Arena with a vital and scrappy Friday night victory over the Tasmania JackJumpers.

In front of a middling, but vocal, crowd of 5340 at the downtown Auckland venue, Mody Maor’s Kiwi club survived a typically pugnacious performance from the second-year Jumpers, and a clunky six-point third quarter, to grind their way to a vital first victory of the young Aussie NBL season.

The emotional win levels the Kiwi club at 1-1 for the campaign, and drops the Tasmanians – last season’s surprise finalists – to a worrying 0-3. It also snaps an 11-game losing streak by the Breakers that had equalled the club’s record for futility. There was no doubt the home factor got them home in this one.

It was by no means pretty, as the fluent offence of the opening two quarters deserted the Breakers over the run home and they coughed up a worrying 21 offensive rebounds, but they dug in well on defence, kept the visitors to an ice-cold 36% shooting for the game, and found a way to get the buckets, or free-throws, they needed down the stretch to eke out the result.

“It’s huge to be home. You feel the energy in the building and it really helped us through tough spots,” said centre Rob Loe who tallied 7 points and 7 rebounds in just 13 minutes. “Going into the game I went out to the playground with my son this afternoon, and someone said ‘good luck’ to me. That doesn’t happen in Australia; it happens here. You really bring the energy when you have fans.”

Added first-year head coach Maor: “The best moment for me was after the game where everybody got to be with their families ... you get to share a win with the people that you love, and all the work and the effort. Our boys didn’t have that I didn’t have that. I’m grateful for it, I’m happy we got the opportunity to do this and I hope we get a lot more.”

The Breakers needed every bit of energy they could muster as their offence dried up after halftime – they had 25 second-half points on 8-of-28 shooting – and the visitors, who never led, closed to within a bucket at the end of the third quarter, and again with just under two minutes remaining.

The Kiwi club were paced by an outstanding display from import power forward Jarrell Brantley who bounced back from a sub-par opener last Sunday to lead his team with 19 points (16 in the first half) and 6 rebounds, missing just one of his eight shots, making both of his triples and posting a team-high plus/minus of plus-12.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Izayah Le'Afa played a big role in helping the Breakers shake off the JackJumpers to secure the homecoming win.

Kiwi point guard Izaya Le’afa also had an influential night to finish with 16 points (4/10 FG) and 4 boards, as well as nailing four important free-throws down the stretch. The hard-nosed playmaker also put in a strong defensive shift, limiting JackJumpers star Josh Magette to a 3-of-11 shooting night.

Import guard Barry Brown Jr was the other chief contributor for the Breakers with 13 points (6/18 FG), 3 rebounds and 3 assists, while French Teen Rayan Rupert (7 points), Tom Vodanovich (6 points), Derek pardon (3 points, 7 boards) and Loe chipped in with key plays.

The visitors were led by 19 points and 6 boards by the busy Jack McVeigh, while hard-nosed forward Rashard Kelly added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Those 21 O-boards handed them 14 more shots than their hosts, and largely kept them in the contest.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tom Vodanovich and coach Mody Moar celebrate the Breakers’ victory in their return to Spark Arena.

The Breakers rode a big first half from an aggressive Brantley – 16 points on six-of-six shooting – to set the pace through the opening two quarters, leading 25-18 after the first period, and 46-39 at the half.

The Kiwi team shot a resounding 63% from the floor through the first two periods, with Brown (9 points), Le’afa (8) and Rob Loe (7) all getting to their spots with relative ease. But 11 first-half offensive boards (and seven more shots) kept the Jackies in the contest, as did 11 points apiece from Kelly and McVeigh.

The Breakers couldn’t buy a bucket in the third period, making just three of 14 shots to see their lead shrink to just two, but steadied things just enough over the run home to grab the result to mark their homecoming in style. Their fans, and their famililies, then joined them on court to celebrate a special evening all round.