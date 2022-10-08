'We all felt that weight': Breakers coach Mody Maor rapt to secure homecoming result

Two gruelling years spent almost exclusively on the road in Australia hung like a lead weight on the shoulders of the New Zealand Breakers throughout their important homecoming victory over the Tasmania JackJumpers at Spark Arena.

It was why you couldn’t wipe the smile off the dial of first-year head coach Mody Maor after his team marked their first Australian NBL game on Kiwi soil in 489 days with a grind-out 71-65 victory over last year’s beaten finalists on Friday night at their downtown Auckland venue.

The victory, which levels the team at 1-1 for the new season, was not without its anxious moments, as the Breakers’ offensive fluidity went missing in the second half, particularly in a third quarter where they mustered just six points on 3-of-14 shooting. They also coughed up a shocking 21 offensive rebounds to hand the visitors a succession of second-chance opportunities.

But the Kiwi club, behind a 19-point outburst from American power forward Jarrell Brantley, hung tough to win a defensive battle over the gritty Tasmanians and reward a crowd of over 5000 who turned up to welcome back their absent hoopers, and then celebrate with them afterwards.

“There are technical and tactical things we can do better,” a satisfied Maor told Stuff post-game. “This team should not score six points in a quarter. We are a talented offensive group. I felt our group had the weight of two years on their shoulders.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Relief and satisfaction are evident as coach Mody Maor and Tom Vodanovich celebrate Friday’s victory at Spark.

“We controlled the first half and then the pressure to get this win out, and knowing what it means to everybody after these two seasons, that weight kind of stuck on our shoulders.”

The coach was referring, of course, to the ill-fated 2020-21 and ‘21-22 seasons which threw the club on to a near permanent road trip. They played just a handful of meaningless home games at the end of the first campaign, and none in the most recent. Not surprisingly, both were heavy losing seasons.

“This win mattered to us a lot,” added Maor. “We all carried that weight coming into it. That’s what you felt in the second half, and where the (lack of) fluidity came from.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jarrell Brantley led the Breakers with 19 points as they overcame the Tasmania JackJumpers on Friday night.

“A good basketball game comes from a nice balance between intensity and freedom. We had the intensity but we didn’t have the freedom because it meant so much, which was what you saw.”

Veteran centre Rob Loe, who endured much of those two seasons on the road, said it had been vital the Breakers found a way to eke out a victory to mark their return home.

“You felt the energy in the building and it really helped us through tough spots,” he said. “We really drilled down into what we pride ourselves on, which is defence. We struggled offensively, and we need to be better on the boards, but just to get one under the belt was important.

“To have the fans here tonight was awesome. We fed from that energy, and hopefully they keep coming back.”

Brantley was big for the Breakers, especially in the first half when he poured in 16 of his 19 points. “Jarrell is a force” added Maor. ”He has the ability to be a mismatch on every given night. It’s on him to bring it every game, and it’s on us as a team to find him in his spots and in rhythm.”

The Breakers also got handy efforts from Kiwi guard Izayah Le’afa (16 points on 4-of-10 shooting and 4 boards to offset 4 turnovers) and mercurial import Barry Brown Jr (13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists), while young Frenchman Rayan Rupert, Tom Vodanovich, big man Dererk Pardon and Loe had their moments.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Barry Brown Jr sparked the Breakers to a successful return home as they levelled at 1-1 for the Aussie NBL season.

But it was on defence where the Breakers truly shone, limiting the visitors to 36 percent shooting from the floor and just 21 from the arc. JJs imports Josh Magette and Milton Doyle combined to go 5 of 22 on FGAs.

“We hung our hat exactly where we will all season – we defended,” added Maor. “We only scored 25 points, but they only scored 26 in the second half. Even though they beat us on the boards, we were able to match up after and get stops. That’s what this team is going to be all year.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kiwi band Six60 were among the fans celebrating the Breakers’ return home at Spark on Friday night.

“The offence will come, the freedom will come … but that’s where we hang our hat, and if we need to squeeze out wins like this, by all means.”

The Breakers now hit the road for visits to the Phoenix (October 15) and Hawks (October 17) before returning for their next home game at Trusts Arena against South East Melbourne again on October 20.