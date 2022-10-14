Jarrell Brantley ready to provide the power as NZ Breakers hit the road again

Jarrell Brantley has touched the heights of the NBA, but is pretty sure he’s in the right place now as import power forward for the New Zealand Breakers, hoping to lead the peripatetic Kiwi basketball club back to the NBL’s promised land.

It’s been a long time since the four-time champion Breakers indulged in playoff hoops in the Australian league (2017-18 was their last appearance) but they are some hope in 2022-23 as they return for a full slate of home games for the first time in three seasons.

The 26-year-old South Carolina native Brantley is a big part of that as their most accomplished import – he played 41 NBA games for the Utah Jazz from 2019-21 – and has also suited up for Russian Euroleague club UNICS before fleeing the country prematurely as the onset of the Ukraine conflict loomed.

Breakers The American power forward is a new addition to the Breakers lineup for 2022-23.

The Breakers have started the new season promisingly enough, losing their opener in overtime at Melbourne United, and then grinding out a meritorious 71-65 victory over last season’s beaten finalists the Tasmania JackJumpers in their first home game in 489 days.

READ MORE:

* Familiar challenges loom for NZ Breakers in deja-vu NBL road stint ahead

* 'We all felt that weight': Breakers coach Mody Maor rapt to secure homecoming result

* NZ Breakers hold on to defeat Tasmania JackJumpers in Kiwi NBL homecoming



Now they revert to type, as it were, with four road games in their next five, including a tricky round 3 double at South East Melbourne Phoenix on Saturday (10pm tip NZT) and Illawarra Hawks on Monday (9.30pm).

Brantley, a 2.01m bruiser who can mix it both inside and out, showcased his importance against the Jackies when he led the Breakers in scoring (19 points on 7-of-8 shooting) and was a team-high plus-12 in 28 minutes. That followed a quiet opener in Melbourne (6 points, 5 rebounds) when he started in the less familiar small forward role.

“Jarrell is a force,” said coach Mody Maor after the JJs victory. “We have very high expectations of him. He has the ability to be a mismatch on every given night. There are a small number of players who can defend him on the perimeter and in the post, and it’s on him to bring it every game, and on us to find him in his spots.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jarrell Brantley enjoyed his matchup with JackJumpers forward Jack McVeigh at Spark Arena.

Brantley loved the home opener, which saw his team shrug off a six-point third quarter and grind out a hard-fought victory anchored by their defence. He had 16 of his points in the first half when the offence was flowing, but liked the character to close out a tight game.

“That’s the kind of team we have,” he told Stuff before heading for Melbourne. “Even when the offence isn’t going well we still can defend. We’ve got a skilled team, a talented team, with a lot of versatility on both sides of the ball. It’s special being with this group.”

There is a sense of contentment about Brantley right now. He is here with his wife and soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, as well as older brother Jamaal who’s on board with the club as designated import injury cover.

He likes the country, and his new city, and is already enamoured of a league that is fast developing a reputation as one of the world’s best competitions outside the NBA.

“It's super competitive, and it’s great to see where I size up, and where I match up,” he said. ”There are some bigger picture things, and a lot I want to work on and be able to explore through winning with this team. I see this as a great opportunity.”

Brantley, of course, treasured his time in the NBA with the Jazz, where he featured in 37 regular season and four playoff games over two seasons. He would have liked more opportunity, but soaked up the experience.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Jarrell Brantley: ‘I trained at the highest level for two years, and now I get to let all of that kind of flow out.’

“I was in there every single day being a sponge. Even though I didn’t get to play that much, I trained at the highest level for two years, got to be around those guys, see what works, what doesn’t, and now I get to let all of that kind of flow out. It’s going to be special.”

It’s why he’s adamant his driving force right now isn’t purely about getting back to the NBA, even though he’s in a league that’s very much a stepping-stone to it.

“I’m not really chasing that right now,” he says. “I’m just trying to see who I can become, and where that takes me. I just want to be the best version of myself, and if that helps get me back to the league, yeah, but if not I’ll go where I’m supposed to be my best self.”

Right now that’s with a team, under a coach, he has a lot of belief in. After having to bail out early on Russia because he and his family did not feel safe, and a summer league NBA stint with the Clippers, he recognises a good place when he lands at one.

“I want to be a well-rounded player. I know I’m pretty versatile, but the way I play and with how these coaches are allowing me to play, I think the sky is the limit. I’m just trying to explore that, be competitive and win.”

And the formula for that on a road double is simple: “Defence travels, so let’s go get some stops.”

Breakers (1-1) back on the road

Saturday: v SEM Phoenix (1-2), John Cain Arena, 10pm NZT

Monday: v Illawarra Hawks (1-2), WIN Entertainment Centre, 9.30pm