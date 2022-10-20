Steven Adams provides hustle as Memphis Grizzlies edge New York Knicks in NBA opener

Kiwi centre shakes off a couple of blows to the head to help his side to an NBA season-opening victory over the Knicks.

Steven Adams made just a single bucket, but his imprint was all over a topsy-turvy 115-112 NBA season-opening Memphis Grizzlies overtime victory over the New York Knicks at FedExForum on Thursday (NZT).

The 29-year-old New Zealander and key veteran for the fast-improving Grizzlies finished a wild game, that saw Memphis give up a 19-point third-quarter lead and a buzzer-beating triple to send the contest into the extra period, with 3 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block in 33 eventful minutes.

The Grizzlies centre, who recently signed a $45 million contract extension, also suffered a couple of blows to the noggin’ during a surging contest – the first when a wild crosscourt pass from Knicks guard Derrick Rose collected him on the head early in the fourth quarter when he was getting set to re-enter the game; and the second when he copped a shot to the face early in overtime to draw New York star Julius Randle’s sixth, and final, foul.

Nikki Boertman/AP Steven Adams shoots as New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein defends for the Knicks.

Adams left the game after the blow from Randle and the Grizzlies had to close out their opening-day victory without him – a result sealed by Tyus Jones’ clutch 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining in the extra period. Evan Fournier had a late chance to force a second overtime for the Knicks, but his corner triple bounced off the rim.

READ MORE:

* Meet Victor Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 teenager about to take the NBA by storm

* Memphis Grizzlies seek more offence from Steven Adams in 2022-23 NBA season

* Steven Adams signs new $45 million deal with Memphis Grizzlies



Adams played a key role for the title-contending Grizz, despite his lack of offensive productivity (he took just two shots, making the second – a key hook shot late in the fourth period that put the Grizzlies up 106-102). The NBA’s No 1 offensive rebounder grabbed six of his boards at that end of the court, none as important as the play he made tipping out team-mate Santi Aldama’s free-throw miss inside the final 2 minutes of regulation that enabled Grizzlies star Ja Morant to convert a spectacular driving 3-point play for the 104-100 lead.

Brandon Dill Star guard Ja Morant paced the Memphis Grizzlies to an overtime victory over the Knicks to open the new NBA season.

Adams was his typical pugnacious self, diving on the floor to earn extra possessions, dishing dimes with his growing creativity with ball in hand, and proving a beast in the paint for the Knicks big men to deal with. He was also the principal screen-setter to allow Morant to make so many of his plays off the high pick as the dazzling Grizzlies guard finished with a game-high 34 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds.

Spaniard Aldama, in his first career start, demonstrated his considerable upside with 18 points (on 7-of-14 shooting) and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, while Desmond Bane (16 points), Jones (15) and John Konchar (12) also chipped in with key buckets for the home side.

Randle paced the Knicks with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, while Cam Reddish knocked down three triples in his 22 points off the bench – none bigger than his ice-cool corner shot to send the contest into overtime. Backup centre Isaiah Hartenstein added 16 points and 8 boards for the New Yorkers.

The now 1-0 Grizzlies, missing key starters Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr, visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday (NZT) to continue the opening week of the new season.