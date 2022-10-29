NZ Breakers stun Adelaide 36ers 99-70 to improve to 5-2 for Australian NBL season

Jarrell Brantley on the drive for the NZ Breakers in their Friday night NBL victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

At Adelaide Convention Centre: NZ Breakers 99 (Barry Brown Jr 22, Jarrell Brantley 22, Izayah Le’afa 15, Will McDowell-White 10), Adelaide 36ers 70 (Kai Sotto 16, Antonius Cleveland 14, Craig Randall 11, Robert Franks 11). 1Q: 24-22; HT: 46-38; 3Q: 74-40.

Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers are the real deal. That much was showcased in their remarkable round 5 Australian NBL victory at the hitherto impressive-as-heck Adelaide 36ers.

This was an Adelaide side that had toppled the mighty Phoenix Suns of the NBA in the pre-season; a 36ers outfit that smoked defending champions the Sydney Kings 92-88 in their house just a week ago as they edged to an ominous 2-1 for the season.

Instead, the Breakers made them look decidedly ordinary as they put the defensive clamps on CJ Bruton’s offence-minded group to cruise to a 29-point victory that served up an impressive fourth road win on the bounce for the still-young season. In case you haven’t been paying attention that’s 5-2 for the still-fresh campaign – as many wins as they managed, already, over the entire 2021-22 slog and now clear second on the standings.

These Breakers are not only enjoying their return to normality, but they are thriving as a group who understand their identity, their strengths and their purpose, and are playing the house down for a coach who they clearly enjoy performing for.

READ MORE:

* High-flying NZ Breakers embrace road warriors role amid challenging NBL start

* Breakers triumph against table-topping Taipans in club's 600th game in history

* Red-hot SEM Phoenix crush NZ Breakers to snap their 3-game NBL win streak



It was an impressive Breakers’ victory in so many ways, from the outstanding defence they played to restrict the 36ers’ productive imports Craig Randall and Robert Franks to a combined 22 points on just 20 field-goal attempts, to the overall clip the home side was kept to – 41% from the floor and 22 from beyond the arc. That is playing to your scout.

Then there was the offensive side of the coin. It was no surprise to see the league’s best defensive and rebounding side squeezing an opponent, but what had to be cheering from a Kiwi perspective was the heady numbers the Breakers posted as they shot 54% from the floor overall and a stellar 50 (15 of 30) from beyond the arc.

So much for 3-point shooting being their weakness.

They also won the turnover battle (18-11) and, most importantly, morphed that into a 35-10 advantage in points off giveaways. They hustled and bustled, and unsettled their opponents.

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Breakers guard Izayah Le'Afa had his way with the Adelaide 36ers throughout a notable 99-70 victory.

The Breakers swarmed impressively on defence, and the 36ers quite simply had no answers.

This was a Kiwi group that was dialled in at both ends of the floor and from the moment they extended a 46-38 halftime advantage to 18, just past the halfway mark of the third period, they were never going to be headed.

Imports Jarrell Brantley (22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and a slick 8-of-12 from the floor) and Barry Brown Jr (22 points in as many electrifying minutes off the bench at a 9-of-15 clip) were the offensive pillars for the Breakers.

But they had their help. izyah Le’afa, that hard-nosed Kiwi combo guard, did his bit to add 12 points at an efficient 6-of-12 rate and his backcourt compadre Will McDowell-White added 10 points, 7 dimes and a trio of assists. French teen Rayan Rupert also had 9 points and active big man Dererk Pardon 6 points, 6 boards and a plus/minus of +29 as the Breakers fed off their defensive success.

That bench big man Kai Sotto led the home effort with 16 points was telling. Randall and Franks were well shackled and the busy Antonius Cleveland added just 5 second-half points to his 14-point haul.

The Breakers, who led just 24-22 at halftime, but 46-38 at the major break, put the issue beyond doubt with a 28-12 third-quarter effort. Maor’s men won’t have long to enjoy their best win of the season. They head straight home to host a Sunday matchup at Spark Arena against a Tasmania JackJumpers outfit that have rattled off four on the bounce.

Something has to give.