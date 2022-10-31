NZ Breakers believe their NBL best still to come as they eye Tom Abercrombie return

If you think the New Zealand Breakers are travelling smartly in the Australian NBL right now, wait till you get a load of where new head coach Moday Maor aims to take them now that a certain crocked skipper is on the comeback trail..

Maor, the likeable, intense and ultra-focused Israeli, had a message for the rest of the league after his team tucked away one of the finest weekends in the club’s history – smashing the highly-touted Adelaide 36ers by 29 on the road, and then turning round less than 48 hours later and putting a 32-point beatdown on the Tasmania JackJumpers back at Spark Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The now 6-2 Breakers – tied at the top of the table with defending champs the Sydney Kings – didn’t so much announce their championship credentials, as light them up in neon with a pair of performances that were impressive, to say the least.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Slick guard Barry Brown Jr paced the Breakers on Sunday against Tasmania with 24 points off the bench.

Maor’s men are humming. After losing their opener by overtime at Melbourne United, they have won six of their next seven through a hectic period of trans-Tasman travel (five of their first eight fixtures have been on the road), with star import Barry Brown Jr sitting out a trio of games, a bout of illness running through the squad at one point and the team’s most experienced player, Tom Abercrombie, only abut to take the court this week after requiring eye surgery on season eve.

The Breakers have negotiated the first five rounds in outstanding fashion – comfortably the most surprising team of the new season. As promised, they have embraced defence as their calling card, locking teams down superbly with swarming, relentless, well-structured play on that side of the ball.

They are the league’s No 1 defensive side, by some margin, keeping opponents to an average of 75 points a game and a field goal percentage under 40. In their six victories they have conceded an average of 66.6 points an outing.

They are no slouches at the other end of the court either, and are starting to shoot the long-ball with increased accuracy. They averaged 96.5 points in their twin round 5 victories (making 28 triples at a 47% clip), while keeping the Adelaide offensive juggernaut to just 40% from the floor and the Jackies, riding a four-game win streak, to just 34.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Breakers coach Mody Maor: ‘There’s more versatility when we get Tom back and that gives us more solutions.”

Maor must be over the moon, but the rookie head coach is playing it decidedly cool, even declaring after Sunday’s Tasmania takedown his team is only scratching the surface of what they’re capable of.

“What went into that is the human quality we have in the locker-room and the fact we have one goal and everybody is committed to it, and they’re working their asses off,” he said of the short-turnaround 94-62 victory over the JJs..” We left Adelaide at 4am, got delayed 7000 times, landed, and the guys went straight to the gym, and didn’t need to be asked to focus. They just came in and did the work, and it shows.”

He even refused to acknowledge his team was ahead of where he thought they might get to defensively at this stage of proceedings.

“This is where I thought we would be,” said the early coach of the year favourite. “I wasn’t sure how we would do it without Tom and guys have stepped up significantly. I still think we can be better. There’s more versatility when we get Tom back and that gives us more solutions.

“We get deeper. Tom’s a first-team all-defence NBL guy, and we’re far from satisfied. I think there is a lot more for this team to be better at, and we’re going to keep working until we get the best results.

“We’re very far from satisfied, and this group knows this. Our expectations for ourselves are high, and with high expectations come high demands.”

SKY SPORT Imports Barry Brown and Dererk Pardon lead the way for red-hot Kiwi club.

Sunday demonstrated the versatility Maor has built. Veteran backup centre Rob Loe played less than a minute before taking a bang to the head from which he would not return. Never mind. Energetic import big Dererk Pardon stepped up with a powerhouse double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds) and between the toughness of power forwards Jarrell Brantley (11 points, 8 boards) and Tom Vodanovich (10 points, 5 rebounds) the Breakers got through at the five-spot.

“We built this team knowing that injuries are a significant part of the NBL,” added Maor. “We built it with guys who are versatile and can slide over to play other spots. We can play Tommy V at the 5 when we need to and he can give us different looks and advantages. It’s on him to stay ready, and he puts in the work, which showed today.”

Up next are the Kings and Maor was asked, as Abercrombie hits the court, if he feels his team now has a target on its back with this start.

“No. I don’t care. Next one up. I don’t think there’s a target on our backs. I think everybody underestimates us anyway, and I like it that way. We’re playing the champs – the target is on their back.”