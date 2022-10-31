Three debutants in youthful Tall Blacks lineup for Middle East World Cup qualifiers

Ethan Rusbatch will be back letting it fly fromd eep for the Tall Blacks in the November Fiba window.

Ethan Rusbatch is the exception that proves the rule in a ‘Baby’ Tall Blacks lineup to contest November’s Fiba World Cup qualifying window – and the veteran sharpshooter is loving it.

The 30-year-old Rusbatch is one of a quartet of experienced players who form the core of an otherwise youthful 12-strong Tall Blacks lineup chosen by coach Pero Cameron to head to the Middle East next month to take on Lebanon and Jordan on the road. The New Zealanders have already clinched their spot at the global event with a 6-0 run so far.

Rusbatch is the only player to have suited up for the Tall Blacks across all six qualifying games this year and leads the squad in minutes played (153), 3-pointers made (15) and overall points (71).

Alongside regular internationals Jordan Ngatai, Hyrum Harris and Tohi Smith-Milner, the Hawke’s Bay gunner will be leaned on heavily by Cameron to guide a group including several Aussie NBL development players who have been released for the window.

“There’s been a lot of changes within the [Tall Blacks] group this year, and I feel like there’s this big wave of younger, talented guys coming in – to be part of that and to be one of the veteran leaders in this group is good for me,” said Rusbatch.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Alex McNaught jumps from the Breakers to the Tall Blacks in a hoops season going places.

“To be a part of this group – that’s been learning on the fly at times – and incorporating in new players and a new system has been great. I embrace that role of helping the young guys learn the ropes.”

There are three new caps in the squad, with Alex McNaught (NZ Breakers), Walter Brown (Tasmania JackJumpers) and Anzac Rissetto (South East Melbourne Phoenix) all being released by their NBL clubs to take part.

McNaught's Breakers team-mate Dan Fotu is also freed to line up, while Jordan Hunt, Taki Fahrensohn, Taylor Britt and Richie Rodger complete the group.

“We need more games at this level, our players need more experience – we have to always keep improving, so these games are an opportunity for us to get better and be more prepared for the World Cup next year,” said Cameron.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to evaluate players like Alex, Anzac and Walter who we haven’t seen play at this level before. These young players need to use these games as a chance to shine and show us what they can do.”

Despite their 6-0 record, and World Cup spot being secured, there will still be plenty to play for. Lebanon beat New Zealand 86-72 in the Fiba Asia Cup earlier this year and Jordan will keen to avenge their 100-72 defeat to the New Zealanders in Auckland in August.

Tall Blacks: Taylor Britt, Walter Brown, Taki Fahrensohn, Dan Fotu, Hyrum Harris, Jordan Hunt, Alex McNaught, Jordan Ngatai, Anzac Rissetto, Richie Rodger, Ethan Rusbatch, Tohi Smith-Milner.