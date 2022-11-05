Steven Adams sets record marks in Memphis Grizzlies' big NBA victory

Steven Adams attempts to block a shot from Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. for his Memphis Grizzlies side during the first half of their NBA game in Memphis.

Self-described ‘big bastard’ Steven Adams has achieved something not done in the NBA for 37 years.

The New Zealand basketballer piled up 13 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in just 22 minutes on court for his Memphis Grizzlies team on Saturday (NZ time).

That meant Adams became the first player to put up such a collection of individual statistics in under 30 minutes of game-time since 1985, it was reported.

Adams recorded 16 of his rebounds in the first half as Memphis hammered the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 after leading 71-47 at halftime. That was a record for most rebounds by a player in any half in Grizzlies franchise history.

The 29-year-old was asked at the post-game media conference if rebounding comes naturally to him.

“I’m a big bastard, so I assume so,” said Adams, who walked barefoot into the presser.

"He was a man against boys," said commentator Brevin Knight. "He dominated this game from the outset.

"So many times, we always say he's dominating because of the rebounding. Tonight he dominated in those areas, but the ability to score was there for him.

"He did everything, and because of the way he continued to attack the glass, the Hornets never got an opportunity to find their footing in this game."