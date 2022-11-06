NZ Breakers come up short in final-quarter fightback against table-topping Sydney Kings

Xavier Cooks gets to the bucket for the Sydney Kings in their NBL game against the NZ Breakers at Spark Arena.

At Spark Arena, Auckland: Sydney Kings 81 (Xavier Cooks 13, Justin Simon 13, Tim Soares 11), NZ Breakers 77 (Barry Brown Jr 22, Izayah Le’afa 15, Dererk Pardon 11, Will McDowell-White 10). 1Q: 26-12; HT: 45-27; 3Q: 64-46.

For three quarters, the New Zealand Breakers were guilty of not showing up to this NBL top-of-the-table clash. Then they very nearly completed a sensational comeback victory, only halted when the Sydney Kings finally made some free-throws when they were in danger of coughing up a 22-point lead.

The Kings scraped out a deserved 81-77 victory in the end, with missed foul-shots in the final period allowing the Breakers to close a 64-46 three-quarter deficit to just two points (79-77) inside the final minute, before Sydney import Derrick Walton Jr made a pair of free-throws with 7 seconds left to ice the result.

The marquee clash between the Australian NBL’s leading two teams, who shared 6-2 records heading into the matchup, threatened to be a fizzer when the Breakers clunked their way to a 26 percent shooting first two quarters to trail 45-27 at the major break. The Kings, in turn, shot a blistering 53% through the half and seemed to be getting pretty much whatever shots they wanted, with the tone set when they opened the game on a 10-0 run.

But then the Breakers steadied somewhat in a third period knotted at 19-19 and came storming home with a 31-17 final term to come within a whisker of stealing a sensational victory. The Kings missed six of eight foul-shots inside te final two minutes of the game, before Walton slotted his pair with 7 seconds remaining to ice a victory helped when several borderline calls went in the visitors’ favour over a frantic finish.

The Kings now head into the Fiba international break atop the standings with a 7-2 record, and undoubtedly the side to breat in this competition, while the Kiwi club are 6-3, and still well placed to keep things rolling if they can continue to bring the defensive intensity and slick attack that was a feature of their final-quarter charge.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordan Hunter muscles to the hoop for the Kings in their NBL victory over the Breakers at Spark Arena.

The Breakers, who lost French Next Star Rayan Rupert in the second quarter to a wrist injury that was being X-rayed, were led by another polished offensive showing from Barry Brown Jr off the bench. He finished with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, to go with 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

Kiwi guard Izayah Le’afa had close to his best offensive game of the season with 15 points (on 7-of-12 shooting) and a quartet of dimes, while energetic centre Dererk Pardon chipped in with 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Will McDowell-White dropped some nice floaters en route to his 10 points (4/8 FG), 12 boards and 3 assists.

Backup centre Rob Loe sat the game out for the Breakers on the back of the head knock he suffered last Sunday in the big home win over Tasmania.

“On to the next one, thinking about what our first practice in the Fiba break looks like, thinking about the things we need to do better is kind of where my head is now,” said coach Mody Maor of his mindset after the defeat.

“I don’t have concerns,” he added. “Concerns are when you think something is wrong. What we saw today is the normal progress for a young team. You don't always win and when you play the defending champions sometimes they play better than you.

“In the process of us coming together as a unit, of bringing young and new players together I never expected this to be linear. It’s not what progress looks like. It’s a good lesson for us. This is something we get better from – these are the moments, the opponents, this is the competition we need to meet in order to be the best versions of ourselves.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Breakers gathered in tight to summon a thrilling final-quarter comeback against the Kings at Spark.

“I’m happy we met it and also happy we didn’t hang our heads from a mental standpoint, and from a togetherness standpoint. But this is good for us.”

The Kiwi outfit were uncharacteristically clunky through the first two periods as they missed a succession of reasonable looks, while the Kings had things too easy as they continually found open players on either cuts to the rim or kickouts.

Xavier Cooks played just 13 minutes for the Kings before exiting the game with a sprained ankle in the second quarter, but the classy 2022 Wellington Saints star still paced Sydney with an equal team-high 13 points (and 4 rebounds) on 6-of-6 shooting. Coach Chase Buford is hoping it’s a two-to-three-week injury, with minimal time missed.

Busy import Justin Simon added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Kings, but was the prime culprit in the final-quarter free-throw jitters as we went 1 of 9 from the line for the game. Brazilian big man Tim Soares added 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the victors.

The Breakers, like the rest of the league, now head into a break for the Fiba window with their next outing at the Tasmania JackJumpers on November 18.