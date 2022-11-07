NZ Breakers skipper Tom Abercrombie feels the buzz in emotional return to court

As the Breakers’ final-quarter comeback against the Sydney Kings at Spark on Sunday was in full flow, the arena was pumping, home team surging, visitors faltering and the unlikely seemed possible. It was then Tom Abercrombie thought to himself: “It’s good to be back.”

It sure was. Abercrombie didn’t quite get the result he was after in his first Australian NBL game in New Zealand since the 2019-20 season, and his first at the Breakers’ spiritual home in 1010 days, but he sure as heck got a kick out of an occasion that threatened to be a fizzer, but turned into a thriller.

Abercrombie and the Breakers both struggled early on against the defending champions from Sydney. The skipper, who had retinal surgery following a pre-season poke to the eye, looked predictably out of sync in the first half as the intensity and speed of the occasion proved problematic; and his team were similarly off-key as they defended poorly and missed a heap of makeable shots to trail by 18 (45-47) at the major break.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Breakers forward Tom Abercrombie drives against the Kings’ Dejan Vasiljevic at Spark on Sunday.

Then the game turned on its head in the final quarter as the Breakers put in a huge 31-17 last term to close to within two (79-77) inside the final 10 seconds, only for Kings guard Derrick Walton Jr to calmly slot two free-throws to ice the 81-77 victory.

“It was just awesome to be back out there,” Abercrombie told Stuff afterwards. “It took a while to find that second wind again, and we lost, but for me to feel that home crowd support again was something very special and something I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.

“It would have been awesome to cap it off with a win, but it was great to be back in the building. And that fourth quarter to be in an environment again where you hit some shots and feel the crowd riding those emotions with you, that’s cool.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tom Abercrombie felt the emotions swirling as he ran back out at Spark Arena for the first time in nearly three years.

The Breakers were certainly happy to have their leader back on the court, even if he had a fair bit of rust to work off. Abercrombie was scoreless in just over 10 first-half minutes, with no shots, rebounds or assists and two clunks from the foul-line.

But he finished the game with 8 points on 3-of-7 shooting, went 2 of 5 from deep and added a pair of boards and a steal in just under 22 minutes on court. As a starting point, for a player who had to sit out the first five rounds while his vision recovered, it was not the worst.

“It was good to feel the crowd, and it was nice to see that first [3-pointer] go through (in the final quarter). That’s when I really felt like I was back after that,” added the 35-year-old, 15-year Breaker.

It was a strangely flawed performance from a Breakers group who had won six of their previous seven, had worked to 6-2 for the season, and appeared to have found a consistency about their game on the back of a pair of statement performances in round 5.

Then again, they were without Rob Loe (after his head knock last time out), and also lost French teen Rayan Rupert to a wrist injury in the second quarter (he went for X-rays). And they were playing a loaded Kings squad who had already established themselves as the team to beat again in ‘22-23.

Abercrombie had his theory about his team’s noticeable lack of fluency early on, as the Kings opened 10-0, and led 26-12 by the end of the first term.

“The danger is you come off a stretch where we play lots of games in a short amount of time, the guys find a really nice rhythm, and, bang, you have a week’s break like we had this week. It can disrupt your rhythm a little bit, as we saw tonight.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tom Abercrombie: ‘It’s about trying to replicate that energy and intensity and build habits in the practice environment.’

“It shows us the challenge. We go into the Fiba window now where we have a week and a-half without a game, and it’s about trying to replicate that energy and intensity and build those habits in the practice environment so they carry over into the first two minutes of the game, and not the last two minutes.”

The Breakers are still well placed at 6-3, and Abercrombie agrees with coach Mody Maor that, as a new group, with a lot of new pieces, they remain very much a work in progress.

“Every team is a work in progress till the season is finished,” he said. “No one is ever satisfied where they’re at. You’re always learning from every game, every possession. We spend a huge amount of time studying our game, and other teams’ games, and learning in that way. There is absolutely a huge amount of improvement still to come.”

And Abercrombie knows exactly where that upside needs to play out.

“Consistency. It’s like we talked about at halftime – we know the kind of team we are, and it’s about making the other teams feel that all the time. We can’t take our foot off the gas and give them hope because when we’re locked into the kind of team we are, we’re very tough to play against.”

Even tougher with their springy skipper back doing his thing.