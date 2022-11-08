Assessing the NZ Breakers: Mody Maor's men set up for serious NBL playoff tilt

Mody Maor’s New Zealand Breakers have been the big movers of the Australian NBL’s first phase – and two dud quarters against the defending champs does not change that one iota.

It was why Maor was not reaching for any panic levers on the back of the 81-77 home defeat to the Sydney Kings last Sunday that took them into the Fiba international break on somewhat of a bum note. In fact, you suspected he wasn’t especially upset about a reality check moment that will not have done his surprise packet young squad any harm whatsoever.

The Breakers head into the brief pause ahead of anyone’s wildest expectations. They came into the season with a first-year head coach, nine new faces on the roster and with two years of baggage weighing them down thanks to the pandemic’s travel restrictions. No one had them contending, let alone sitting hard on the heels of the pacesetting Kings (7-2) six rounds in.

Maor’s men dropped to 6-3 with the Kings defeat, after winning six of their previous seven in a red-hot spell anchored very much on the league’s premier defence. They have been fair to middling on the offensive side, but have rattled off the victories behind a suffocating and dogged defence that has knocked opponents off their stride.

It’s why Maor was quick to deflect any negativity in the wake of the Kings defeat that saw the Breakers close a first-half deficit that reached 22 all the way down to just two points in the waning moments –thanks to a 31-17 final term that had Spark thumping with the Kiwis on the charge.

The Breakers had come out flat defensively and off-kilter at the other end, ceding a 10-0 start and 26-12 first term that had the Kings pretty much getting whatever they wanted. But thereafter the Kiwi club worked their way back into the contest and finished in such style the coach was steadfast in his positivity afterwards.

“I don’t have concerns’” he replied, when asked if the withering finish had eased his issues from the first two quarters. “Concern is when you think something is wrong. What we saw today is normal progress for a young team ...in the process of us coming together as a unit and in the process of us bringing in young and new players I never expected this to be linear.

“It’s not what progress looks like. It’s a good lesson for us. This is something we learn from – something we get better from. These are moments, these the opponents, this is the competition we need to meet in order to be the best version of ourselves.

”I’m happy we met it, and I’m also happy we didn’t hang our heads from a mental standpoint, and from a togetherness standpoint. This was good for us.”

Considering the Breakers have still yet to put their full lineup on the floor, 6-3 represents a decent start (their best since ‘17-18 when they opened 9-1). Skipper Tom Abercrombie has played one game (a predictably rusty effort against Sydney), Rob Loe (head knock) was the latest defection, and French teen Rayan Rupert is set to continue the incomplete status on the back of what looked a serious wrist injury against the Kings.

But they have found an impressive early rhythm, particularly at the defensive end where they lead the league in opposition points (75.7) and opposition field goal percentage (40.3) and are third in 3-point percentage allowed (32.1). They are also second in rebounding (38.8).

The offence has not been so fluent (7th at 84.0 points a game), but there have been strong showings. They put up 99 at Adelaide in a stunning victory and followed that by posting 94 at home against Tasmania. Even after a clunky first two quarters against Sydney, they had 50 second-half points.

“We know who this team is,” added Maor. “I know the kind of people we have in the locker-room, and I know how they respond. Every time you guys ask me, ‘am I pleased’, I say we still have a lot to get better at, and [against Sydney] that showed.”

There is a lot to be happy about, with the club well-placed to secure a first playoff spot since ‘17-18. They have three quality imports who play both ends of the court, Izayah Le’afa and Will McDowell-White are resilient, adaptable ball-handling guards (Le’afa needs to be more judicious with his shot, McDowell-White back his more), Rupert has been chipping in nicely, Tom Vodanovich and Rob Loe provide handy backup minutes and Cam Gliddon’s shooting is never to be sneezed at.

Abercrombie shapes as a key piece over the rest of the season. If he gets back to his best as yet another two-way contributor, a grand final run is not out of the question.

Maor’s theory the best is still to come is valid too. His trio of imports are all 26 or under. They will figure more stuff out. Le’afa and McDowell White too.

The dynamic Barry Brown leads the offence with 21.3 points a game, mostly off the bench, but there is a nice balance behind his explosiveness and creativity. Jarrell Brantley brings toughness and 3-point range, Dererk Pardon length and athleticism, and by season end it would not surprise to see Rupert changing games with his length.

Add in that tough Kiwi-Aussie core, and this looks a Breakers team built for the long haul.

NZ Breakers 6-3 (1-2 home, 4-1 road)

Top performers

Barry Brown Jr 21.3ppg, 2.5apg, 3.3rpg, 46% FG

Jarrell Brantley 13.3ppg, 1.4apg, 5.7rpg, 50% FG

Izayah Le’afa 12.0ppg, 2.8apg, 2.6rpg, 36% FG

Dererk Pardon 11.0ppg, 0.7apg, 7.9rpg, 66% FG

Will McDowell-White 9.6ppg, 4.9apg, 6.1rpg, 39% FG

To come: Round 7: @ Tasmania JackJumpers, Nov 18; v Adelaide 36ers, Trusts Arena, Nov 20.