Memphis Grizzlies beaten by Boston Celtics as injured Steven Adams misses out

Big Kiwi centre Steven Adams has been in fine form for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season.

Without their in-form Kiwi centre Steven Adams, the Memphis Grizzlies slipped to a 109-106 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Monday night (Tuesday NZT), snapping a three-game winning streak.

The 29-year-old Adams was ruled out of the game at the Grizzlies’ home court after suffering an injury to his right ankle in Sunday’s (Monday NZT) win over the Washington Wizards.

Brandon Clarke took Adams’ place at centre, but was unable to prevent a first home loss for Memphis this season.

Jayson Tatum scored 39 points for the Celtics, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, as Boston held on for a three-point victory at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped in the backcourt and never got off a shot for a chance to tie the game.

Morant finished with 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane had 19 points for Memphis.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds but made only one of his six 3-pointers for the Celtics, who were 12 of 37 from outside the arc. Al Horford and Marcus Smart had 15 points apiece, with Smart handing out 12 assists.

Brandon Dill/AP Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant collides with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on Monday.

Memphis had rallied to take the lead entering the fourth quarter, but a 10-0 Boston rally in the middle stages of the period broke open a 90-90 tie and Boston went on to its third straight win.

But just barely, as Memphis tried to close the gap before falling short.

In a spirited first quarter, both teams shot well as the bickering about calls led to technicals for Morant and Tatum in the period.

But the Celtics had an 18-0 run in the second and a 37-20 advantage in the frame. The Boston lead would reach 14 and the Celtics led by 11 at the break.

Tatum had 19 of his 25 first-half points in the period.

The third quarter turned into a shootout featuring Morant and Horford, who hit his first four shots in the quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Morant made all but one of his six shots, scored 14 points in the frame.

A 3-pointer by John Konchar in the closing seconds allowed Memphis to carry an 85-84 lead into the final frame.

Adams’ next chance to return for the Grizzlies is on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) against the struggling San Antonio Spurs in Texas.