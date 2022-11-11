Tall Blacks drop first game in World Cup qualifying with defeat to Lebanon

Hyrum Harris in action for the Tall Blacks in the Fiba World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in Beirut.

Fiba Asia World Cup qualifier: At Pierre Gemayel Arena, Beirut: Lebanon 77 (Ali Haidar 21,Jad Khalil 11, Hayk Gyokchyan 10, Karim Zeinoun 10), New Zealand 65 (Tohi Smith-Milner 17, Ethan Rusbatch 13, Taylor Britt 11). 1Q: 18-22; HT: 31-37; 3Q 53-48.

Pero Cameron’s Tall Blacks have suffered their first defeat in Fiba World Cup qualifying play as turnovers and rebounding issues came back to haunt them against Lebanon in Beirut.

In a Group E, second round matchup of two teams that have already clinched spots in next year’s World Cup, Lebanon produced a surging second half to overturn a six-point halftime deficit and unsettle Cameron’s largely inexperienced lineup, missing a raft of unavailable frontliners.

New Zealand and Lebanon are now tied at the top of Group E with 6-1 records.

The Tall Blacks, featuring Alex McNaught and Anzac Rissetto on debut, had looked on the way to another victory when they led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter and 37-31 at halftime. But a 22-11 third period catapulted the hosts into a 53-48 lead at the final break, and the New Zealanders were unable to haul them in over a tight run home.

Cameron’s men were in many ways architects of their own doom, committing 25 turnovers that translated to a 24-10 advantage for the home side in points off giveaways, and also being pummelled 14-8 on the offensive boards, handing Lebanon a 13-4 edge in second-chance points. To be fair, a series of questionable calls went against them down the stretch too.

FIBA The Tall Blacks perform their haka ahead of the Fiba World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in Beirut.

Cameron leaned heavily on his experienced core of Tohi Smith-Milner, Ethan Rusbatch, Taylor Britt, Jordan Ngatai and Hyrum Harris, and for the most part they delivered.

Smith-Milner lked the way with 17 points (on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 10 from deep), 7 rebounds and 2 assists, while Rusbatch added 13 points (5/9 FG) and Britt 11 points and 4 boards. Harris chipped in with 7 points and 8 rebounds.

Cameron afterwards lamented “discipline” issues which cost his side. They were certainly careless with the ball, their defence of the pick and roll was at times well short of the mark and they allowed the Lebanese just too many second chances off the boards.

Added Smith-Milner: “Credit to Lebanon – they’re a great team. For us it was just composure down the end, in that last quarter and particularly the last three minutes. We had 25 turnovers for the game and that definitely didn’t help us.”

Lebanon were paced by 21 points from veteran Ali Haidar who proved a handful for the New Zealanders in the paint as he made 9 of his 19 shots and 2 of 6 from deep.

The Tall Blacks also paid the price for poor 3-point shooting, going just 5 of 28 (18.5%) from beyond the arc, though they were a more respectable 22 of 53 (41.5%) overall.

The New Zealanders complete the November window with a visit to Jordan on Monday (NZT).