Under-strength Tall Blacks tumble to second straight defeat against Jordan

Ethan Rusbatch puts up a shot in the Tall Blacks' World Cup qualifying defeat to Jordan in Amman.

Fiba World Cup qualifying, Asia zone: In Amman: Jordan 92 (Dar Tucker 31, Ahmad Al Dwairi 22, Sami Bzai 17, Ahmad Alhamarsheh 11), New Zealand 75 (Tohi Smith-Milner 17, Hyrum Harris 15, Ethan Rusbatch 14, Taylor Britt 12). 1Q: 27-23; HT: 41-41; 3Q: 64-55.

Pero Cameron’s peek at his Tall Blacks depth proved fruitless and a little frustrating in a tough Fiba World Cup qualifying double-header in the Middle East.

The New Zealanders, who had already clinched a spot at next year’s World Cup with a 6-0 record in Group E, followed Friday’s 77-65 defeat to Lebanon with an even more dispiriting 17-point loss to Jordan in Amman early Monday (NZT) to wrap up the November Fiba window.

Cameron took a severely under-strength squad north for the double-header, missing most of his heavy hitters who were either otherwise engaged with their pro teams or resting up in the break for international play, and they proved short of the mark.

Against a Jordan outfit they had walloped 100-72 at home in August, they hung tough for the first two quarters, but wilted over the run home as they were outscored 51-34.

“I’m really disappointed in our third and fourth quarters. It was a tough first half and both teams played hard and physical,” said Cameron.

“We didn’t make the adjustments later in the game and I felt [Dar] Tucker hit some really good shots down the stretch; [Ahmad Al Dwairi] controlled the boards and we turned it over too much at a crucial time. So it’s tough to compete when things go that way in the third and fourth.”

FIBA Jordan Hunt draws plenty of attention on the take in the Tall Blacks' World Cup qualifying defeat to Jordan.

The game had been well poised at 41-41 at the break, after the Tall Blacks had outscored Jordan 18-14 in the second stanza, but 10 second-half turnovers and 3-of-14 shooting from outside the arc hampered the Kiwi cause markedly. The home side won the rebounding battle 38-33, forced the New Zealanders into 15 giveaways and enjoyed a 24-12 advantage in points off turnovers and 21-7 edge in free-throw attempts.

Cameron’s experienced campaigners again led the way for him, with veteran big man Tohi Smith-Milner notching 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting (though just 1 of 9 from deep) and busy forward Hyrum Harris chipping in across the board with15 points (7/12 FG), 7 rebounds, 4 assists and a pair of blocks.

Shooting guard Ethan Rusbatch drained a quartet of triples in his 14 points, while point guard Taylor Britt tallied 12 points and 6 assists in the losing effort.Jordan Hunt and Alex McNaught were the best of the rest, adding 6 points apiece off the bench.

Jordan were led by naturalised American Dar Tucker with 31 points (he went 6-of-10 from downtown), while the undersized Kiwis were unable to contain Ahmad Al Dwairi who added 22 points and 12 boarfds for the victors.

The Tall Blacks will wrap up qualifying play in February next year when they host Saudi Arabia in Christchurch (Feb 24) and Lebanon in Wellington (Feb 27).