Travel woes dog NZ Breakers as they return from Tasmania triumph to face Adelaide

Mody Maor's men made it 5-1 on the road in the NBL with victory in Tasmania.

NBL, round seven: Breakers v Adelaide 36ers. Where: Trusts Stadium, Auckland. When: Sunday, November 20, 4pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 3

The old Breakers never win this one. Travel problems. Head coach otherwise engaged pre-game. Horrendous foul trouble. Desperate opponent. The Kiwi NBL club of the Matt Walsh ownership era hitherto put their hands up and figure, “it’s just too hard”.

Not this group of 2022-23 though. Not this hard-nosed, find-a-way squad that head coach Mody Maor has assembled for their first normal Australian NBL season since 2019-20. This bunch has something about them, and after Friday night’s against-the-odds 84-76 victory over the Tasmania JackJumpers in Launceston that was displayed in neon.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Izayah Le'Afa and the NZ Breakers silenced the Tasmania JackJumpers fans with a grind-out Friday NBL victory.

The Breakers are now 7-3 for the season (tucked behind the 7-2 Sydney Kings at the top of the table), are 5-1 on the road (the last five on the bounce), and have won four of their last five and seven of nine since opening with an overtime defeat at Melbourne United.

By all rights they should be little chance of backing it up at Trusts Stadium in west Auckland on Sunday (4pm tip) against the simmering, and well rested, 4-4 Adelaide 36ers. But they are already vowing, not just to overcome another gruelling schedule, but use it for inspiration.

Friday night’s performance told you all you need to know about this group. Maor had not been absent leading into the game because he was with wife Liat as they welcomed their second daughter into the world in Auckland on Thursday. Assistant coaches James Reid and Daniel Sokolovsky stepped into the breach, and were lauded for their efforts.

Maor did make it to Tasmania for the game, but, again, that wasn’t because he didn’t trust his assistants to take care of business, it’s just that he’s having too much fun with this group to miss a single moment.

Steve Bell/Getty Images Breakers centre Dererk Pardon delivered a standout performance to help his side get home in Tasmania.

The issues did not stop there. The Breakers, not for the first time this season, had a horror travel day with cancelled and rebooked flights, bags lost, hours spent waiting on the tarmac and were also without two key rotation men in Rob Loe (head knock) and Rayan Rupert (broken wrist).

Then things started unpromisingly on the court, with four key players encountering major foul trouble early as a series of puzzling calls went against them. That left Maor playing a dangerous game of risk and reward with minutes, and his team hanging tough in a “dogfight”, leading 23-21 after one, but trailing 41-37 at halftime, and 61-58 at the final break.

A 26-15 final period saw the Breakers home to a third straight victory over the JackJumpers with comfort, behind outstanding displays from import centre Dererk Pardon (19 points, 10 rebounds and a 13-of-17 free-throw haul) and the ice-cool Izayah Le’afa (four big triples in his 17 points and 5 dimes), with key contributions also from Jarrell Brantley (12 points, 8 boards, 2 steals) and Barry Brown Jr (12 points, 4 assists).

Will McDowell-White also chipped in with a “poor man’s” triple-double of 6 points, 6 assists and 6 boards, and zero turnovers.

What satisfied Maor most?

“The way we handled adversity, the way we handled tough situations, the way we handled challenges,” he told Stuff postgame. “Tassie made this a very Tassie game. They made it a good, old-fashioned dogfight, and we responded. We have no problem being in a dogfight. We actually enjoy it.”

Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images Tempers flared late as the NZ Breakers got up to another NBL victory over Tasmania in Launceston.

And the foul trouble, with Pardon, Brantley, Brown and Le’afa all walking the second-half tightrope and ending the game on four fouls?

“A little bit of luck and a lot of maturity,” he said. “Knowing how to play with fouls is very important. You don’t try and avoid your fifth, you try and avoid the cheap ones. It’s important to keep playing aggressively. Our guys hung in there and played extremely hard with the fouls, and a big part of it is they trust the next man up.”

Maor also paid tribute to his assistants who handled the entire game preparation.

“They needed to prepare the team in tough circumstances after a Fiba break, with travel that did not go the way it should go, to play a tough team we already beat twice and they did a great job.

”The reason all our guys were ready to perform in this environment has a lot to do with what they did and how they steadied the ship. I’im very proud of them.”

Steve Bell/Getty Images Izayah Le'Afa nailed four triples to guide the Breakers to a third victory this season over the JackJumpers.

Reid and Sokolovsky later both shrugged off the challenge, saying they and the wider group had been well prepared for the eventuality.

“We’ve taken pride at all levels that we can handle whatever comes our way because it’s the nature of a basketball season,” said Reid. “The adversity is inevitable, the surprises are going to happen. The foul trouble too. Being able to bet on yourself in those tough moments and to bet on the response is a skill, and I think we’ve done good job of not only acknowledging it, but working at it.”

Now they have to do it all again. Their Saturday flight out of Tasmania was also cancelled, and they were not due to arrive in Auckland until after midnight, with Adelaide already in town, spending the afternoon practising at the Breakers’ facility.

Never mind. Sokolovsky said the quick turnaround against the 36ers, fresh off a victory at Melbourne, was just another challenge this group would take in its stride. He actually thanked the NBL for a schedule that could have been drawn up by Machiavelli himself.

“Confidence is lived experience,” he told Stuff. “We have gone through this gauntlet and come out the other side successfully under a multitude of adverse conditions. We feed off what we’ve learned from our previous experience.”

What’s one more big ask Sunday at Trusts?