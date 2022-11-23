Mody Maor calls for 'logic' as NZ Breakers continue to face NBL travel squeeze

Breakers coach Mody Maor hopes to point the NBL in the right direction in terms of his team’s schedule.

Breakers coach Mody Maor has just added a new mouth to feed in his family, so he’s a little short on spare cash for the league’s fine coffers. For that, and other reasons, he chose his words carefully in addressing the Kiwi club’s brutal NBL schedule ahead of another gruelling away-home, Friday-Sunday double.

The normally eloquent Maor threw in several “no comments” and on several other occasions paused for thought before providing considered answers for a well-attended media throng ahead of Wednesday practice. He had plenty to say, but in as few words as possible, if that makes sense.

Maor’s 8-3 Breakers are not only one of the hottest teams in Australia’s National Basketball League, but also assuredly the poorest treated in terms of the schedule. Through a tough first part of the season they have repeatedly been asked to play short-turnaround games with maximum travel loads between, creating borderline player welfare issues.

Last weekend was a classic example. The Breakers played Friday night in Tasmania, had major travel issues (cancelled and delayed flights) in and out of Launceston, and then were asked to front again Sunday afternoon back in Auckland against Adelaide after only arriving back at 3am on game day. Remarkably, they won both games.

They face a similar time crunch this round when they play Friday night in Cairns (like Tasmania, a two-flight, 11-hour trip each way) and return for a Sunday 4pm game against the Brisbane Bullets who sashay in at their leisure with no other commitments. The Breakers are scheduled to land at 1am on game day – and that’s only if everything runs to plan, as it seldom does in this post-Covid world.

In essence they are being served up home games without the benefits of home advantage.

Sky Sport Mody Maor's men shook off a tough schedule to keep their NBL charge going.

Maor is inwardly upset over the hand being consistently dealt his club, which spent the previous two seasons on the road to meet commitments through the pandemic. On multiple occasions the NBL expressed their gratitude for the Breakers’ sacrifices, though their response in ‘22-23 appears to be right out of the Machiavelli handbook.

But outwardly the coach is toeing a diplomatic line, clearly not keen to get offside with the league, and also understanding the realities of his situation.

“This is life in the NBL: a team from New Zealand playing in Australia always has its challenges,” he responded to a Stuff question on whether they were being hard done by. “I think there’s room for more logic in how the schedule is built but other than that we’re happy to embrace every challenge that’s thrown at us.”

After passing on a question about player welfare (centre Rob Loe is a doubtful starter this weekend with back issues that may not be unrelated), he was asked if it was as simple as scheduling Friday games before Sunday followups in cities one direct flight from Auckland?

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Barry Brown Jr and the New Zealand Breakers have won five of their last six, despite a punishign schedule.

“It seems very logical,” he said, with only a hint of a smile.

But he stopped well short of firing any barbs at HQ.

“I don't feel I’m being stitched up,” he said. “I feel the NBL can do better but I embrace every challenge they throw at us. You make life harder on this team and we will overcome it.”

Maor confirmed the Breakers were in communication with the league around their situation and hoped common-sense would prevail.

“The NBL has proven it’s an incredible organisation. It’s created a league that is extremely high level, and I don't think this is above their grasp. I expect something positive to come from this, but until then we play the schedule we got.”

One of Maor’s big concerns is that his players, despite the wins that keep coming, are not able to put their best product on the floor at a time when the club is trying to win back a fanbase after being absent for two years.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Mody Maor: ‘I embrace every challenge they throw at us. You make life harder on this team and we will overcome it.’

But there is a flip-side to that equation. “If you're a basketball fan and want to see people give you everything they got, come watch a Breakers game. This is a very driven team. We will overcome any challenge anybody throws at us.

“All we can do is put out the best product we can, and bring Kiwi sports fans the kind of team that represents what Kiwis are: tough, gritty, competitive people who give everything they've got. If we keep doing this on a consistent basis people will come because it’s fun.”

Maor certainly has his team firing. Last Sunday they had every reason to stumble, but found a way to get up behind double-doubles from import big men Dererk Pardon and Jarrell Brantley, a 22-point explosion from Barry Brown Jr and heady display from playmaker Will McDowell-White.

On both sides of the ditch they’ve been labelled clear title contenders, but Maor is having none of that talk.

“Nobody knows who was first in the middle of a marathon, and for sure they don’t know who was second,” he shrugged. “I don’t care what people say. I care about how we play against Cairns and then Brisbane. Nothing more.”

The road may be a tough one. But the Breakers are travelling it with the blinkers affixed.