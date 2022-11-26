Steven Adams shines as Memphis Grizzlies rout New Orleans Pelicans

Steven Adams claims his sixth double-double of the season in Memphis' 132-111 rout of New Orleans.

Steven Adams bagged his sixth double-double of the season as the Memphis Grizzlies thrashed the high-flying New Orleans Pelicans 132-111 in the NBA Western Conference on Friday (Saturday NZT).

The big Kiwi centre had been a doubt to face his former team due to an unspecified illness, but played 25 minutes and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist as the Grizzlies turned on the style in front of their home fans at the FedExForum.

Adams spent a year at New Orleans after a seven-season stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but was traded to the Grizzlies after failing to make an impact during an injury-hit spell.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 23 points and 11 assists as the hosts built an early lead on 3-point shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr had 20 points and three blocks for Memphis, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 21 points. Zion Williamson had 14 points, going 6 of 12 from the field, and Herbert Jones added 13 points.

The Pelicans were without CJ McCollum, who sat out under the NBA’s health and safety protocol. New Orleans lost Brandon Ingram in the second quarter when he sprained his left big toe.

Brandon Dill/AP Memphis centre Steven Adams produced another all-action performance against New Orleans.

To open the game, the shooting accuracy was on Memphis’ side, with the Grizzlies above 61% both overall and from 3-point range near the midway point of the second quarter. That translated to a 25-point lead.

The Grizzlies’ 20-point lead at the break was built on 13 of 25 3-pointers. They continued to extend the lead after halftime, outscoring New Orleans 21-9 in the first six minutes as the lead swelled to 36 in the third.

The Memphis margin was 106-77 at the end of three, and Pelicans coach Willie Green emptied the bench to start the fourth.

With the second-quarter injury, Ingram was limited to just eight points for the Pelicans, the first time in his 15 games he has not reached double figures.

Memphis had three players – Adams, Santi Aldama and reserve frontcourt man Xavier Tillman Jr – who made the injury list with flu-like illness. Both Aldama and Tillman did not play any part on Friday (Saturday NZT).

Brandon Dill/AP New Orleans forward Zion Williamson shoots over Grizzlies duo Jake LaRavia and Steven Adams.

“It’s that time of the year. The flu bug’s been going around,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

The Grizzlies are 9-1 when leading after three quarters, and 10-2 when the reach at least 110 points.

The Pelicans (11-7) host another of Adams’ former teams, Oklahoma City Thunder, on Monday night (Tuesday NZT), while the Grizzlies (10-8) travel to New York on Sunday night (Monday NZT) to take on the Knicks (9-9).

- Additional reporting by Stuff