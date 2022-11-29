Jarrell Brantley brings the power as table-topping NZ Breakers take show on the road

Jarrell Brantley is enjoying his time with the NZ Breakers. ’There’s something special going on here,’ he says.

Jarrell Brantley might be the best player on the best team in Australia’s National Basketball League, but he’s not done impressing the heck out of hoops watchers on both sides of the Tasman as his Breakers prepare for a rare Christchurch appearance.

The 2.01-metre South Carolina native made that clear after his starring role in the Breakers’ statement 116-79 Sunday victory over the Brisbane Bullets that improved them to 10-3 for the season. That, combined with the Sydney Kings’ Monday night overtime defeat to the Cairns Taipans, has put the Kiwi club two wins clear at the top of the table.

Brantley, along with fellow imports Dererk Pardon and Barry Brown Jr, has been a big part of that. They are probably the best restricted trio in the league, and maybe the finest combination in their club’s history, as they combine consistent two-way play, team-first attitudes and some heady performances to take the Kiwi club to its best start since they opened 9-1 in 2017-18.

Brantley was outstanding over the last round as the Breakers rolled the Cairns Taipans on the road (82-71) and then backed it up less than two days later with that 37-point home towelling of the Bullets, prompting visiting coach Sam McKinnon to label them championship “favourites”. He had 49 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists across the two games, making 22 of his 37 shots at a clip just under 60%.

On Sunday at Spark, after going 13 of 19 from the floor, and 2 of 5 from deep, in a l29-point ow-post masterclass against the Bullets, the 26-year-old, 41-game NBA player (with the Utah Jazz) reflected on a situation under Mody Maor at the Breakers that is bringing the best out in him.

“We’re doing well, we’re playing together, and beyond the wins and losses just how we attack adversity is important,” he said. “The travel has been kinda crazy, but being focused and disciplined has been a good trait.”

NBL Kiwi club makes it four wins on the bounce at Spark on Sunday.

The challenges continue as the Breakers host the dangerous 7-5 South East Melbourne Phoenix in Christchurch on Thursday night, then return to home base to battle the desperate 5-6 Perth Wildcats at Spark on Saturday.

But Brantley, who has his wife and 2-year-old daughter Gabriella in Auckland with him, as well as his brother Jamaal who trains with the team, indicated he still had plenty of upside in his play. That’s saying something for a power forward averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and shooting 52% from the floor for the season.

“It’s been special (here),” he said. “From the first day Mody set the table, showed what he expected from me, but also allowed me to bring family in. There’s something special going on here. I know you all see our wins and losses, but we’re able to build something, so it’s been special to be a part of it.”

There’s a feeling that Brantley is really finding his groove on a team with a lot of weapons, but he believes his best might still be to come.

“It’s been fun,” he said. “Behind the scenes the coaches have been challenging me to go beyond what I’ve shown up to this point in my career. We’ve been working on so much more than what you see. Being the worker I am, that’s the fun part. I want to do so much more, so every day is a stepping stone.”

Kelly Defina/Getty Images Jarrell Brantley has been doing plenty of flexing for the Breakers as he’s emerged as a dominant low-post force.

Playing well as a team also helps with the travel load which has been significant through this first part of the season.

“We understand the challenge we face,” added Brantley. “We’re attacking everything one day, one game at a time. We’re supposed to show our character, and you could say it’s easy around this group. But it’s still a challenge, and we’re embracing that.”

And looming at Christchurch Arena on Thursday night (7.30pm tip) is another personal battle in the form of the Phoenix’s Mitch Creek, who many believe is the best power forward in the league.

Brantley smiles at the prospect. “Yeah, Mitch is tough. A lot of the 4s are tough. But it’s me versus me, respectfully.”

Meanwhile, Maor made it clear his Breakers understand the importance of this Christchurch appearance – their first home game this season held outside of Auckland.

“I’m very excited to go to Christchurch, and I’m very excited for our guys to see another part of New Zealand,” said Maor. “Everywhere you go in New Zealand is beautiful, but it’s important that they understand that they represent a country and not only a city.

“We’re looking forward to seeing our fans down there. We remember what the last game against South East [Melbourne] felt like (a 99-77 defeat). The Phoenix are the most talented team in the league, and it’s a good challenge. We look forward to taking up that challenge.”