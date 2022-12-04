Breakers assistant James Reid: from driving Uber to coaching pro hoops

Basketball has brought James Reid from his home in the Pacific Northwest of the United States to New Zealand where he is in the process of building something special with the Breakers in the 2022-23 Australian NBL season.

It’s been a peripatetic, and challenging, journey for this 28-year-old hoops lifer son of a basketball coach as he’s rebounded from career-ending concussion, doubts about his pathway and Covid-inflicted issues coming on board with the Breakers.

But now, as an assistant under Mody Maor on the NBL’s best team at the halfway point of their season, he has no doubts about his decision to head down under to continue his hoops education.

READ MORE:

* White-hot Breakers dismantle the South East Melbourne Phoenix in Christchurch

* Jarrell Brantley brings the power as table-topping NZ Breakers take show on the road

* Rival NBL coach labels NZ Breakers championship 'favourites' after monster defeat



James, how did you end up at the Breakers for the 2021-22 NBL season initially?

Basketball and coaching is a who-you-know business, and I was looking for something new after starting my coaching career at Boise State as a graduate assistant. A friend was very close with (former Breakers coach) Dan Shamir, a position was available, and the NBL was not new to me. (Perth Wildcats coach) John Rillie recruited me to play at Boise State, and some of my best friends are from Australia. So when the opportunity came up I was all over it.

It didn’t exactly start propitiously. Tell us about those early days and the Covid challenges thrown up?

The plan was to come to New Zealand in late-July (of 2021). I did my two weeks’ quarantine in Sydney, and on day 3 the trans-Tasman travel bubble shut. [GM] Simon Edwards calls and explains you’re not going to be able to get into the country…. Long story short, I ended up spending three months in Hobart, most with Rasmus Bach and his wife Linley, before we met the team when they came to Melbourne in November..

NZ Breakers The former pro player turned coach has done the hard yards on the road in the Aussie NBL.

Your first season, you never even saw New Zealand. How tough was that campaign?What excited me about the Breakers was the unique situation of a team representing a country. And to not get to feel that was hard. Being away from my fiance, my family was also difficult. I don’t know when the season starts, when I’m going to start doing my job, when I’m leaving Hobart, and when I'm going to see her next. I had to be very present because there was no sense in guessing all these hypotheticals in the Covid environment. Once I joined the team the challenges changed. I met them not even a month before our first game. It was a real learning curve in so many ways and looking back it has helped me a lot. But it was not easy given the unknowns that existed day to day.

After playing for your dad at Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon, you had two years of Div 1 college ball at Arkansas Little Rock and Boise State. How was that?

I had never been to the south, but Arkansas is beautiful. It’s rolling green hills, it’s the Ozarks, mountains and lakes, great food, good music. It’s also where I met my now fiance (Alexandra). She was on the dance team. When our coach got replaced I had the opportunity to transfer for my senior year to Boise State, just a four-hour drive from where I grew up. I’d always wanted to play there because Leon Rice, the head coach, was at Gonzaga for a long time. We grew up watching Gonzaga on TV twice a week. I really stepped out on a limb – I paid my own way for my redshirt year – because I believed in what was going on there. And man I loved it. The coolest thing was my family got to come to every home game.

Emily Barker/Getty Images Will McDowell-White and the Breakers are thriving in the relative normality of the 2022-23 NBL season.

From there your pro career was, well, short-lived. What happened?

I had a big head and skinny body growing up, and was always the guy who would take the charge, and get a concussion. At the end of my last year in college I took a couple of bad knocks to the head. But it cleared enough for me to play professionally at a great little club, Phoenix Hagen, in the lower divisions in Germany. I was playing some of the best basketball of my life, and took a routine back pick and had this flood of symptoms come back, I ended up back in the States in the office of the concussion specialist for the Seattle Seahawks, who looked me in the eyes and said, ‘you can’t keep getting hit in the head’ and playing professional basketball is not a low-risk decision. To risk not remembering your kids’ names one day wasn’t a trade I was going to make.

That must have been tough. So was it a straight transition to coaching?Not at all. I was bitter and resentful towards the game at that stage and wanted nothing to do with it. I spent a year and a-half doing anything else. I got my real estate licence, I had business interviews in Dallas, but nothing seemed right. I sold my house in Boise and moved in with my grandmother in Seattle and was driving for Uber Eats, delivering packages for Amazon, listening to podcasts and making calls trying to figure out what to do. Finally I got to the point where I said, ‘I still love this game’ and got on the phone with my old coach at Boise State and was headed out there not long after.

What’s it like now back with the Breakers undergoing a normal NBL season?I remember getting to New Zealand in July and going from our facility in my car to my home, and having this dumbfounded moment about how normal that was and how appreciative I was of being able to do it. We really went through some stuff, and mix in all the NBL challenges, the home games in Hobart, the travel blips, the lockdowns … you appreciate where we started, you appreciate the work and you appreciate all those little spaces you might have been blind to before.